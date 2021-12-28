ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Police ID skeletal remains found in Branson

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Branson police say skeletal remains found last week in a wooded area were those of David Koenig, an...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas man dead after struck by several vehicles

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident. Just after 7a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the area of 21st and Fillmore for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian accident, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. Preliminary investigation indicates that a man was in the street...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branson, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Branson, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in rollover crash on Christmas Day

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a Christmas Day fatal accident have identified the victim as 33-year-old Esbardo Chavez-Ruiz of Wichita. Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Main and Dewey in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after van, pickup crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Ford Transit van driven by Joe Scott Markus, 46, Partridge, was southbound on Kansas 14. After stopping at the stop sign at Kansas 156, the...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Skeletal Remains#Mixed Martial Arts#Ap
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kan. man caught driving stolen vehicle Christmas night

SHAWNEE COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for multiple felony charges following a pursuit that began late Christmas night. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop near SE 4th Street and SE Golden Avenue in Shawnee County on an orange 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a license plate that did not belong on that vehicle, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Great Bend Post

Police locate vehicle, driver in Christmas Eve hit-and-run

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit and run accident that severely injured a pedestrian on Christmas Eve. Just after 7:40 p.m. Friday, the Salina Police Department and Salina Fire Department personnel responded to the 500 block of South Ohio Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim, a 49-year-old Salina resident, was found suffering from a severe head injury and a compound fracture to one leg. The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, and then transferred to Via Christi Medical Center in Wichita with life threatening injuries.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Suspect who shot Kan. officers was on parole for attempted murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured two officers. Just after 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, officers responded to a business in the 4800 block of South Washington regarding a domestic violence incident that had occurred early Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of South Lulu, according to Officer Charley Davidson.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas woman dead, another injured after pickup crash

COMANCHE COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 3:30a.m. Sunday in Comanche County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ram 1500 driven by Morgan Turley, 22, Coldwater, was southbound on Kansas Highway 1 at T Avenue. The pickup veered left of center and struck a concrete barrier.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy