COVID-19 has had an unfortunate impact on the bowl season thus far, as teams have had to pull out and games have had to be canceled. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said Monday that his team is back into the full COVID protocols that they were in last season in hopes Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame doesn’t have a similar fate to a few others around the country. Gundy said his team has had “a few” positive cases over the past few days. He said he anticipates there will probably be a few more positive cases within the team over the next few days. But for the most part, the Cowboys are healthy.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO