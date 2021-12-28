Top 5 pet new year's resolutions for 2022 - Image

I found the cutest little (human) girl and boy did she make my day! My name is Tank and I’m love with the 4th grade volunteer who made my photo/evaluation time just the best outing for me. Although I have a more brawny/muscular look to me, rest assured I have many soft spots just waiting for you to discover. My new human friend found me to be super cuddly and snuggly for example. I’m a smart, curious, focused fellow who loves having a task and or job to do. I also did a good job in meeting and saying “hi” to other dogs, both male and female. When the nice vet techs did intake on me they found me to be charming. To quote them, “This sweet boy shouldn’t have a problem finding his forever home!” The vet techs are spot on so please help make their comment my reality. Thanks for tuning into fun me, Tank! Tank weighs 63 lbs. and is a bully mix.

DARLINGTON, SC ・ 9 DAYS AGO