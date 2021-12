The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) requests comments on an amendment to the FFY 2022-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document. The STIP is a project specific publication that lists all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source, and includes projects for counties and cities as well as projects on the State Highway System. In addition to this list of projects is the January Administrative Narrative Modification (#2) for updates that have occurred in the Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Programs, Federal Lands & Tribal Transportation Programs and Recreational Trails narrative sections of the STIP The list of projects being amended to the STIP can be viewed at http://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/burProgProjMgmt/stip/stip.asp.

