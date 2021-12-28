Galloway issues third report detailing unemployment benefits received in Missouri through federal COVID-19 response funding
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her third report on unemployment benefits received by Missourians through COVID-19 response funding from the federal government. The report shows that, through October 2021, more than 740,000 Missouri citizens received approximately $5.37 billion in benefits made available under several...themissouritimes.com
Comments / 0