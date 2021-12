Some of Katy Perry's pop classics have inspired young acts like Olivia Rodrigo and Fletcher, and the pop vet feels a bit "old" to see her lyrics make a comeback. Speaking with Out Magazine in promotion for her Las Vegas residency, Perry, 37, shared her take on seeing Rodrigo reference "Teenage Dream" on her track, "Brutal," as well as Fletcher's sample of "I Kissed a Girl" on "girls girls girls." "Old," Perry said of the subject with a laugh. "Honestly, old! And grateful that I survived it and grateful I'm not dead in a ditch somewhere. Wow, it's coming all the way back around."

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO