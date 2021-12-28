Search continues for Truckee skier missing since Christmas

Officials continue to search for a man who went missing on Christmas at a Truckee ski resort.

Rory Angelotta, 43, was last seen on Saturday morning when he told his friends he was going skiing before meeting them for Christmas dinner, according to a release from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office .

However, Angelotta never showed up for dinner, prompting his friends to report him missing to police at 9:57 p.m. A search immediately commenced by the sheriff's office, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, Nevada County Search and Rescue, and Northstar Ski Patrol.

The investigation revealed that Angelotta's ski pass was scanned at Northstar ski resort's Comstack lift at approximately 11:30 a.m. No other activity was registered to his pass since that time. In addition, an emergency ping on Angelotta's phone showed he made a short call from the Northstar area at 11:25 a.m. before it was turned off.

Authorities also found Angelotta's vehicle parked in the Northstar parking lot.

Rory Angelotta was last seen on Christmas. Photo credit Placer County Sheriff's Office

Investigators proceeded to search the mountain and surrounding areas despite "extreme weather" conditions.

"They faced high avalanche danger, strong winds, whiteout flurries, frigid temperatures, and heavy snow loads before calling off their search in the evening, on December 26," officials said.

The search continued on Monday, however searchers still faced "significant challenges" due to both the ongoing storms and closed highways.

Angelotta was last seen wearing a navy blue Fly Low jacket, blue helmet, and black goggles. He is described as "very friendly and outgoing." According to the sheriff's office, he moved to the Truckee area from Colorado in October and worked as the general manager for the Surefoot sky shop in Northstar.

Searchers hope to gather information about where Angelotta chose to ski the afternoon he went missing.

Anyone who has spoken or seen Angelotta since Christmas is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 530-886-5375.