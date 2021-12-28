ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Young passenger falls to death on cruise ship returning to Miami

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKPnh_0dXaOGaJ00

(NEXSTAR) – A young man aboard an MSC Cruises voyage fell to his death last week, the company has confirmed.

The incident occurred on Dec. 22 aboard the MSC Seashore . At the time, the ship was returning to Miami after a voyage to the Caribbean.

“A young man travelling with his family on board MSC Seashore appears to have died of suicide Wednesday evening. Our team immediately notified authorities and our care team assisted the young man’s family on board,” reads a statement issued by MSC Cruises.

US home prices jumped 18.4% in October

Passengers and crew aboard the MSC Seashore were alerted to the incident via an intercom system that sounded throughout the ship, according to social media users who claimed to be among the passengers. In videos posted to TikTok and YouTube, users said they initially heard announcements of a “man overboard” before being told to remain in their cabins.

Out of respect for the deceased person’s family, the cruise line did not disclose additional details.

“All of us at MSC Cruises are heartbroken,” the cruise line wrote in a statement shared with Nexstar. “The family remains in our thoughts and prayers.”

A representative for the Miami-Dade Police Department has said that no foul play is suspected in the passenger’s death, according to Today . An investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Omicron causing rise in child hospitalizations due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s hospitals are under immense pressure as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads, and this includes the state’s children’s hospitals. According to an NBC News analysis, in the last four weeks, the average number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has jumped 52 percent. Despite a notion early in the pandemic that children […]
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

National flight delays hit Columbus travelers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Travelers heading home after the holiday weekend are seeing delays and cancellations at airports across the country. Delta Airlines and American Airlines both canceled some flights Monday due to COVID-19. American issued the following statement on Dec. 25, which a spokesperson said still applies: Our operation has been running smoothly, and […]
NBC4 Columbus

Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges. The club’s board of governors announced Wednesday it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Cruise Line#Msc Cruises#Cruise Ship#Accident#Nexstar#The Msc Seashore#Tiktok#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio doctors say COVID-19 surge hasn’t peaked yet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – When will the latest COVID-19 surge peak and numbers, when it comes to cases and hospitalizations, trend down again? That’s the question many have as we close out on another year impacted by the pandemic. Both OhioHealth infectious disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo and Ohio State Wexner Medical Center’s Dr. Nicholas […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Weather keeps Ohio ski resort shuttered

ZANESFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – Winter is officially here, but ski resorts like Mad River Mountain have been forced by the weather to keep their doors closed. Mad River Mountain initially planned on reopening Dec. 18; now, that date remains unknown. “We’re kind of up against some challenging conditions right now,” said Mad River Mountain spokesperson […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, and it includes a new high for cases reported over 24 hours. As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, a total of 1,975,723 (+20,320) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 95,709 (+592) hospitalizations and […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

93 drivers out at COTA, bus commuters affected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The soaring number of COVID-19 infections have decimated workplaces in all corners of the economy. Essential workers, like bus drivers, are no exception. According to the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), an average of 93 drivers were out every day this week. Sara McCain, a spokesperson for COTA, said some of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family’s tragedy turns to help for tornado victims

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WCMH)–When a family reeling from the death of their two-year-old son saw the tornado destruction in the western part of Kentucky, they knew they had to help. “We thought this was our moment to get the community together for good so close to Christmas,” said Elizabeth Vehrs, who lost her son Knox […]
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus business owners welcome new CDC guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some local business owners are breathing a sigh of relief thanks to new COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC said as long as someone with COVID-19 is asymptomatic, they only need to isolate for five days, not ten. The CEO of Jeff Ruby’s welcomed the news, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus family singers nominated for Grammy Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A children’s music album, which features songs from a local Columbus family, has been nominated for a Grammy Award. “This album is one that we are very proud and excited to be a part of, and also share in with the other artists,” said Ceylon Wise, singer, and songwriter of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy