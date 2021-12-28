Port Isabel: Man wanted in connection to stabbing

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Port Isabel police are looking for a man in connection to a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday.

Baldemar Valdez Jr., 52, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Facebook post by Port Isabel PD.

On Dec. 22, officers responded to the 47000 block of Michigan Avenue in reference to a stabbing. Valdez was identified as a the suspect, fleeing the scene before officers arrived, the post states.

Valdez is described as: 5 feet 10 inches in height, 165 pounds, and has brown eyes with black and white hair.

The case remains under investigation.

“If seen, call 911, do not approach,” Port Isabel PD stated.

Those with information are asked to contact the Port Isabel Police Department at (956) 943 – 2727.

