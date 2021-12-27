ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dottie Gray

hcmc-tn.org
 3 days ago

Proud parents Gretchen and Chance welcomed their baby girl,...

www.hcmc-tn.org

Comments / 0

Related
hcmc-tn.org

Lucas Anthony

Proud parents Rena and Jeremy welcomed their baby boy, Lucas Anthony, into the world on 12-17-2021 at 10:57 a.m. Lucas weighed in at 7 lbs 1 oz and was 18″ long. Big brother Jeremy Jr. was excited too! Congratulations!
CELEBRITIES
hcmc-tn.org

Shayna Abigail

Proud parents Melinda and Loren welcomed their baby girl, Shayna Abigail, into the world on 12-24-2021 at 6:04 a.m. Shayna weighed in at 8 lbs 13 oz and was 20″ long. Congratulations!
CELEBRITIES
hcmc-tn.org

Lakyn Elise

Proud mom Zoey welcomed her baby girl, Laken Elise, into the world on 12-23-2021 at 8:31 p.m. Lakyn weighed in at 8 lbs 5 oz and was 20″ long. Congratulations!
CELEBRITIES
hcmc-tn.org

Macelyn Sa’Rae

Proud parents Hannah and Joseph welcomed their baby girl, Macelyn Sa’Rae, into the world on 12-22-2021 at 2:23 p.m. Big brother Axel was excited too! Congratulations!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chance
hcmc-tn.org

Flynn Everett

Proud parents Ashley and Jonathan welcomed their baby boy, Flynn Everett, into the world on 12-22-2021 at 1:01 p.m. Flynn weighed in at 7 lbs 14 oz and was 20 1/4″ long. Big brothers Daxon, Beckham and Cason were excited too! Congratulations!
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Sierra Gates Engaged To Eric Whitehead

Sierra Gates is engaged and excitingly sharing the news with fans. The “Love & Hip Hop ATL” star got engaged over the Christmas holiday to her boo Eric Whitehead after one year of dating. The reality star broke the news about her engagement to the luxury car mogul on X-Mas with an Instagram video of Eric down on bended knee mouthing the words, “Will you marry me?”
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Breaks up After 4 Years of Marriage

90 Day Fiancé's Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño are calling it quits after four years of marriage. After initially meeting on Season 5 of the TLC reality show and tying the knot in 2017, Cormier told In Touch Monday she is "divorcing David," saying she's "endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BET

Porsha Williams And Fiancé Simon Guobadia Set A Date For Their Upcoming Wedding

Wedding bells are soon to be ringing for Porsha Williams!. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé, businessman Simon Guobadia has set a date for the wedding, with a bit of push from Williams' family, of course. "I did not [have a date], and everything kind of blew up online. My grandmother, of all people, got word. She was like, 'That man wants to marry you, what are you going to do?' She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention, and they literally gave me a date. So we now have a date, summoned by my family," Williams told Extra at the People's Choice Awards.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Couple Files for Divorce

Another couple from Married at First Sight has decided to go their separate ways. Just weeks after Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo revealed during the Season 13 reunion special that they'd split after filming but were giving things another shot, they released a statement to People Magazine announcing their divorce. For many fans, the writings were on the wall as they struggled to get back on track during taping following a major argument.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Was Serving Up the Main Course at Dinner in This Mugler Dress

All due respect to the chef at Carbone in Miami, but Lori Harvey was serving up the main course on Tuesday night when she showed up for dinner in a sheer Mugler dress covered in perfectly-placed cut-outs. As the chilled oysters and creamy pasta graced the center of the table, Lori sat looking like $1,000 bucks ($1,131, to be precise) in the scoop-neck ensemble, covered in a wave-like star print that accentuated her curves and led our eyes straight to the massive cut-out on her back.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy