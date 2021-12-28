Lightning star Point back after missing 14 games with injury

Brayden Point came back and did Brayden Point things (seriously, that first goal was a work of art), Max Lagace did just enough to pick up his first win as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Corey Perry came back to haunt his former team. All in all a sloppy but fun night at the ol’ arena. After a slightly longer than expected holiday break, the NHL apparently decided to make up for lost time as the three games played featured a total of 32 goals scored (not counting the one awarded to the San Jose Sharks for their 8-7 shootout win against the Arizona Coyotes).
