Former England bowler Steve Harmison believes careers could be on the line after England’s Ashes humiliation in Australia.Joe Root’s men were bowled out for a paltry 68 as they surrendered the urn on just the third day of the third Test in Melbourne handing Australia an innings-and-14-runs victory and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.Harmison has experienced both ends of the Ashes spectrum, being part of the side which famously claimed a long-awaited series win in 2005 and also bowling the first ball of the next series at the Gabba to second slip as England went on to...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO