Shayna Abigail

 3 days ago

Proud parents Melinda and Loren welcomed their baby...

Dottie Gray

Proud parents Gretchen and Chance welcomed their baby girl, Dottie Gray, into the world on 12-24-2021 at 1:01 a.m. Dottie weighed in at 6 lbs 13.4 oz and was 19.5″ long. Siblings Augustus, Paislee and Hattie were excited too! Congratulations!
Adalyn Brooke

Proud parents Nickole and Taylor welcomed their baby girl, Adalyn Brooke, into the world on 12-21-2021 at 4:17 p.m. Adalyn weighed in at 6 lbs 3 oz and was 18.5″ long. Big sister Lainey was excited too! Congratulations!
Lakyn Elise

Proud mom Zoey welcomed her baby girl, Laken Elise, into the world on 12-23-2021 at 8:31 p.m. Lakyn weighed in at 8 lbs 5 oz and was 20″ long. Congratulations!
Flynn Everett

Proud parents Ashley and Jonathan welcomed their baby boy, Flynn Everett, into the world on 12-22-2021 at 1:01 p.m. Flynn weighed in at 7 lbs 14 oz and was 20 1/4″ long. Big brothers Daxon, Beckham and Cason were excited too! Congratulations!
Loren
Asher Thomas

Proud parents Amanda and Ben welcomed their baby boy, Asher Thomas, into the world on 12-25-2021 at 11:29 p.m. Asher weighed in at 7 lbs 6 oz and was 20″ long. Big sister Ansley was excited too! Congratulations!
Macelyn Sa’Rae

Proud parents Hannah and Joseph welcomed their baby girl, Macelyn Sa’Rae, into the world on 12-22-2021 at 2:23 p.m. Big brother Axel was excited too! Congratulations!
Ashley Darby Shares a Major Update on Her Son Dylan

Ashley Darby’s sons are growing up fast! The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently celebrated her youngest child Dylan’s latest milestone while sharing a sweet holiday photo of her whole family on Instagram. On December 24, Ashley took to Instagram to post a series of heartwarming pictures...
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
Porsha Williams And Fiancé Simon Guobadia Set A Date For Their Upcoming Wedding

Wedding bells are soon to be ringing for Porsha Williams!. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé, businessman Simon Guobadia has set a date for the wedding, with a bit of push from Williams' family, of course. "I did not [have a date], and everything kind of blew up online. My grandmother, of all people, got word. She was like, 'That man wants to marry you, what are you going to do?' She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention, and they literally gave me a date. So we now have a date, summoned by my family," Williams told Extra at the People's Choice Awards.
'Married at First Sight' Couple Files for Divorce

Another couple from Married at First Sight has decided to go their separate ways. Just weeks after Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo revealed during the Season 13 reunion special that they'd split after filming but were giving things another shot, they released a statement to People Magazine announcing their divorce. For many fans, the writings were on the wall as they struggled to get back on track during taping following a major argument.
Diana Ross spends holidays with her kids, grandchildren

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Diana Ross is spending the holidays with her family. The 77-year-old singer shared a photo Monday on Twitter of her family wearing matching pajamas as they pose in front of a Christmas tree. The picture features Ross' children Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Chudney Ross and...
Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
'90 Day Fiance' Couple Breaks up After 4 Years of Marriage

90 Day Fiancé's Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño are calling it quits after four years of marriage. After initially meeting on Season 5 of the TLC reality show and tying the knot in 2017, Cormier told In Touch Monday she is "divorcing David," saying she's "endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship."
Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
