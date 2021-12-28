ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lydia Look Opens up About Playing Selena Wu on GENERAL HOSPITAL

By Chris Eades
Soaps In Depth
Soaps In Depth
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The role of Selena Wu on GENERAL HOSPITAL has seen increased screen time in recent months, and nobody is more excited about it than her portrayer, Lydia Look. “I’m so thrilled, but it was something I didn’t expect,” she admitted to Soap Opera Digest. Look...

www.soapsindepth.com

Comments / 2

Related
Canyon News

Sonny, Nina Exposed On “General Hospital!”

HOLLYWOOD—I wondered just how long Sonny Corinthos and Nina Reeves would be able to keep their secret love affair in Nixon Falls on “General Hospital.” Now, let me be crystal clear, I am in no fashion rooting for a Sonny and Nina love affair in Port Charles, they have some chemistry, but it’s NOT as explosive as Sonny and Carly, but it feels like CarSon might be headed for a split and that is something I never expected.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Is Peter Going To Die?

Peter’s been poisoned and in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, everyone waits to see if he’s finally going to die! But might someone help him along to the pearly gates?. At the Metro Court, Anna informs Sonny and Carly of the latest news. And neither of them are particularly bothered to hear that Peter has been poisoned. In fact, Carly is actually kind of excited about it! “Oh God,” she says, putting her hands together to pray. “Please tell me he’s dying!”
ENTERTAINMENT
Soaps In Depth

Parry Shen Teases His Return to GENERAL HOSPITAL!

It was teased by the soap’s headwriters back in November, but now Parry Shen has returned to GENERAL HOSPITAL as Brad! The actor showed up again in the Dec. 10 episode of the soap and also shared the good news with his fans in his Instagram Stories, first with a clip of himself in the car heading off to work and setting his car’s GPS to “Work,” which is naturally the ABC studio. “Time to go to work!” he captioned the shot, adding the hashtag “#GH” for good measure.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom Marvels at ‘What a Difference a Few Years Makes’ With Impossibly Sweet Then-and-Now Photos

Oh, how they grow but some of their young traits carry on into adulthood. There have been quite a few daytime actors sharing photos and videos of their cats these days and General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan) is the latest to make our hearts melt over the cuteness factor. The ABC soap star posted some then-and-now photos of his and wife Cady McClain’s (Days of Our Lives, ex-Jennifer; All My Children, Dixie) furbaby with the caption, “What a difference a few years makes.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

On the Anniversary of the ‘Debut’ of General Hospital’s Michael Corinthos, Take a Look Back at His Dramatic Entrance — and His Absolutely Bat-[Bleep]-Crazy Life Since

You’ve come a long way, Baby Boy Roberts. Some people are born with a greater than average likelihood to develop killer abs or a chiseled jawline. Others are born with an unusual pull toward drama. Still others are born with all of the above. Case in point; Michael Corinthos of General Hospital fame.
CELEBRITIES
Soap Opera Digest

Exclusive: Meet GH's Lydia Look

Though Lydia Look has been playing Ms. Wu (now known as Selina Wu) since 2015, her role has expanded in recent months. Look’s uptick in screen time “is a complete surprise for me,” she marvels. “I’m so thrilled, but it was something I didn’t expect.” Ditto the warm response she’s been getting online. “I really didn’t expect that kind of reception. I’m a Twitter newbie; I’ve had an account set up since 2013 but I’ve never really checked it. Then a friend of mine told me, ‘You’ve been getting a lot of comments on Twitter, you should probably check it out.’ I went on one day to take a look and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ The things that people were saying, I just didn’t expect it. I think I’m very lucky; I’m in the right place at the right time.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Hospital#Portrayer#Soap Opera Digest#Gh#Hell#Ncis#Asian
Soaps In Depth

Constance Towers Returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL (REPORT)

With the Cassadine family regaining prominence, it’s the perfect time for Constance Towers to return to GENERAL HOSPITAL as Helena! “Good news for fans of Helena Cassadine,” reported a Facebook page for the actress. “Constance Towers will be taping in December for an upcoming episode of GH. We will post the airdate when we have more details.”
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

GH’s Maurice Benard and Wes Ramsey Open Up About Their Dramatic Showdown Scenes!

The Dec. 8 episode of GENERAL HOSPITAL was a long time coming for fans who were eager to see Port Charles mob boss Sonny Corinthos face off against villain Peter August. And the showdown did not disappoint as the characters’ portrayers — Maurice Benard and Wes Ramsey, respectively — held nothing back as they exchanged barbs and threats across the table in the PCPD interrogation room!
TV SERIES
Canyon News

Peter August Returns To PC On “General Hospital!”

HOLLYWOOD—He was always a villain and to see Peter August come into his villain role fully on “General Hospital” has become a treat. Peter found himself FINALLY back in Port Charles and under strict watch at the hospital after being shot. Peter’s shenanigans has placed plenty of lives in danger and upended many lives as well people. Peter has enjoyed taunting members of the Port Charles community, first Maxie, then Britt, then Austin, who is very protective of Maxie and might be angling Maxie’s friend to get information on Louise’s location.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soaps In Depth

Kristina Wagner is Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL!

It’s an early Christmas present for GENERAL HOSPITAL viewers: Fan favorite Kristina Wagner will be bringing Felicia back to the canvas very soon! The actress announced the exciting news on Twitter, revealing that she would be reporting to the set on Wednesday, Dec. 1, to bring her Port Charles alter ego back to life.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Porter Fasullo Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

The role of Danny Morgan was recast back in the Nov. 24 episode but a month later, the previous portrayer, Porter Fasullo, said a heartfelt goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL. He shared his message along with a series of photos of himself posing in front of the GH stage door by himself and with some of his castmates.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

The Reason Why GENERAL HOSPITAL Told the Tragic Tale of Baby Liam’s Death

If Friday’s episode of GENERAL HOSPITAL left you in tears as tormented new parents Sasha and Brando made the heartbreaking decision to take their newborn son, Liam, off life support, then you weren’t the only one! The scenes were perfectly played by GH stars Sofia Mattsson and Johnny Wactor, who were tasked with bringing some heavy, distressing material to life as their characters come to terms with the fact that their little boy had suffered such severe brain damage that he would spend any life he had connected to machines.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Tony Jones on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Bobbie and Carly have a great mother/daughter relationship on GENERAL HOSPITAL, but that wasn’t always the case, and it was Bobbie’s late husband, Tony, who was the cause of their earlier friction. But newer GH fans might have found themselves wondering: “Who is Tony Jones?” Well, that’s where we come in! Doctor Anthony “Tony” Jones was played by Brad Maule from 1984 until the character’s demise in 2006. During this time, Maule received two Daytime Emmy Award nominations — Outstanding Lead actor in 1995 and Outstanding Supporting Actor in 1997.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘General Hospital’ Wraps Up Steve Burton Storyline – Without A Body

Residents of the fictional Port Charles mourned the (seeming) loss today of longtime General Hospital character Jason Morgan, as the ABC soap wrapped up the drama both onscreen and off in the wake of actor Steve Burton leaving the show over a Covid vaccine mandate. In a tear-filled and flashback-heavy episode, various characters reacted to news that Burton’s Jason had perished in a tunnel collapse while attempting to rescue his long-lost brother Drew Cain (played by Cameron Mathison). “I remember the first day he ever became my son,” said adoptive mother Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson). “I”m not going to have any new...
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Watch GENERAL HOSPITAL’s New Holiday Promo!

’Tis the season… for special holiday greetings from your favorite stars! GENERAL HOSPITAL released its new holiday promo where the actors and actresses on the soap wish you and yours all the best this holiday season!. The absolutely adorable Jophielle Love (Violet) kicks things off by holding up a...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 12/28/21: Will Sonny Tell the Whole Truth?

It’s time for the truth in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, but who will tell it? Curtis has questions for Stella, Shawn wonders what’s up with TJ, Britt gets advice from her mom, Chase tries to get Brook Lynn to open up, Olivia worries about Leo, Michael blasts Willow as Sonny takes the stand again at Nina’s hearing. Will he reveal everything?
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Soaps In Depth

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.

 https://www.soapsindepth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy