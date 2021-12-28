Lydia Look Opens up About Playing Selena Wu on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Though Lydia Look has been playing Ms. Wu (now known as Selina Wu) since 2015, her role has expanded in recent months. Look’s uptick in screen time “is a complete surprise for me,” she marvels. “I’m so thrilled, but it was something I didn’t expect.” Ditto the warm response she’s been getting online. “I really didn’t expect that kind of reception. I’m a Twitter newbie; I’ve had an account set up since 2013 but I’ve never really checked it. Then a friend of mine told me, ‘You’ve been getting a lot of comments on Twitter, you should probably check it out.’ I went on one day to take a look and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ The things that people were saying, I just didn’t expect it. I think I’m very lucky; I’m in the right place at the right time.”

