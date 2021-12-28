Police shoot man suspected in cyclist shooting in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KNX) — A Norwalk man suspected of shooting a cyclist Monday in the Sunset Beach area of Huntington Beach was shot by police.

Officers responded at about 12:20 p.m. to the area of South Pacific and 7th Street for a reported shooting. Officers made contact with the suspect a few blocks away, according to Jennifer Carey of the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The suspect refused to listen to multiple commands from officers, resulting in an officer-involved shooting, according to Carey.

“Various lifesaving measures were provided and the suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently in critical condition,” Carey said in a news release.

Officers recovered a gun at the scene that was believed to be in the suspect’s possession, Carey said.

The male cyclist who was wounded in the initial shooting incident sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

Carey said there is no indication of a pre-existing relationship between the victim and the suspect, and police are investigating a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.

