ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Police shoot man suspected in cyclist shooting in Huntington Beach

By Christina Calloway
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1skv75_0dXaLaw600

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KNX) — A Norwalk man suspected of shooting a cyclist Monday in the Sunset Beach area of Huntington Beach was shot by police.

Officers responded at about 12:20 p.m. to the area of South Pacific and 7th Street for a reported shooting. Officers made contact with the suspect a few blocks away, according to Jennifer Carey of the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The suspect refused to listen to multiple commands from officers, resulting in an officer-involved shooting, according to Carey.

“Various lifesaving measures were provided and the suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently in critical condition,” Carey said in a news release.

Officers recovered a gun at the scene that was believed to be in the suspect’s possession, Carey said.

The male cyclist who was wounded in the initial shooting incident sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

Carey said there is no indication of a pre-existing relationship between the victim and the suspect, and police are investigating a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sunset Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Norwalk, CA
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Knx News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy