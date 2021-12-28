ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Netflix Hit with Copyright Suit Over `Ace Ventura' Clips in `Tiger King'

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5HP6_0dXaLSpA00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Netflix and the producers of ``Tiger King'' have been hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit in Los Angeles over ``Ace Ventura'' film clips used in the hit documentary series about the flamboyant ex- owner of a private big-cat zoo, according to court papers obtained today.

The suit filed late Monday on behalf of Morgan Creek Productions alleges that Goode Films lifted two clips from ``Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls'' used in the first episode of ``Tiger King'' without authorization, in violation of federal copyright law.

``Leaving no room for doubt as to the source, a dubbed-over voice identifies one such movie as Ace Ventura, at the precise time when the Infringing Clips appear on screen,'' the federal court complaint reads. ``Plaintiff is informed and believes, and thereupon alleges, that Ace Ventura is the only film used in Tiger King where more than one clip appears.''

The two clips, totaling five seconds of screen time, feature ``Ace Ventura'' star Jim Carrey in scenes with an elephant and a monkey, according to the suit, which seeks damages of at least $300,000.

The Los Angeles-based plaintiffs contend that use of the Carrey clips ``serve to enhance the commercial value'' of ``Tiger King'' by falsely suggesting that the makers of ``Ace Ventura 2'' are favorably promoting the Netflix series.

Attempts to reach representatives for Netflix and Goode Films outside of regular business hours were not immediately successful.

``Tiger King,'' chronicling the exploits of the now-incarcerated Oklahoma zoo owner known as Joe Exotic, was Netflix's No. 1 hit following its March 2020 debut and remains among the network's most successful documentary releases.

``Ace Ventura 2'' grossed over $108 million against a $30 million budget after its release 26 years ago, according to the lawsuit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Ventura, CA
State
Oklahoma State
BGR.com

Netflix just released the final episodes of one of its most successful shows ever

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Sunday (last chance!) Ursula Corbero’s Money Heist character Tokyo had a great line in the insanely popular hit TV series on Netflix. Well, tons of great lines, actually. But to cite just one in particular: “A lot of people believe we only find one true love in our lives.” What they don’t realize, though? It’s that, whether you realize it or not, “you can have several lives.” That’s certainly been true, and remains so, for Money Heist — aka La Casa de Papel, which debuted its final batch of episodes on Netflix...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix fans are going wild over this forgotten psychological thriller

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $20 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, KN95 masks made in USA, more If you’ve checked out the list that Netflix maintains on a regular basis of the top movies on the streaming platform in the US, you’ve likely been greeted with some surprises. Buzzy new Netflix originals like The Unforgivable and Red Notice, for example, sit alongside forgotten theatrical releases from years ago, like 2009’s Law Abiding Citizen. The latter was actually added to Netflix earlier this month. Which is probably why it pretty quickly shot up the Top 10 list — to near the top of...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Exotic
Person
Jim Carrey
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Is Dominating Netflix Charts

A decade-old Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie is finding renewed success on Netflix. Body of Lies, the 2008 spy thriller film directed by Ridley Scott and starring DiCaprio in the lead role, made its way to the streaming platform on Dec. 1, and it only took a matter of days for subscribers to find the film and help launch it on the Netflix streaming charts.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

The 10 best (and 3 worst) TV shows of 2021

With his adaptation of Beth Macy's opioid- crisis best-seller, Danny Strong lured us in with acutely human characters — a kind Appalachian doctor (Michael Keaton), an injured coal miner (Kaitlyn Dever) — then crushed our hearts like so many pills under a pestle. Purdue Pharma is no more, but Dopesick remains a damning testament to the Sackler family's legacy of pain. (Full review)
TV SERIES
Harper's Bazaar

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

It's time to kick off the new year with exciting new specials, shows, and films arriving on Netflix next month. Landing on Netflix January 5 is 2004's Rebelde, the Mexican predecessor to Gossip Girl, which follows the antics of music students at the Elite Way School. Netflix is also releasing a TikTok reality show, Hype House, on January 7, as well as part one of Season 4 of its popular crime drama Ozark on January 21. Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle drops January 19, revealing a new batch of contestants for the show's monthlong abstinence challenge (they filmed back-to-back with those from Season 2). And come January 28, see Kristen Bell star in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, a parody of the Netflix original 2021 thriller The Woman in the Window.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ace Ventura#Copyright Infringement#Tiger King#Morgan Creek Productions#Goode Films
Thrillist

The Best Netflix Shows of 2021

On Netflix this year, you could see have-nots playing a deadly game of tug-of-war, a lapsed Mormon planting pipe bombs in Salt Lake City, and a witch putting a hex on an untrustworthy Hollywood producer. Good times were had by all, though most of the streaming service's original series—scripted and unscripted alike—were forgettable. Looking back at the full list of titles will have you saying "What the hell is that show?" over and over. Still, a handful of breakout hits managed to cut through the clutter. We've rounded up our 11 favorites.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2021

December and Netflix just go together. With the additional time off and Netflix rolling out some of his most prestigious awards-contenders and biggest audience pleasers, it couldn’t be a more perfect time to catch up on brand new movies and beloved favorites. From sci-fi stunners to horror comedies to...
MOVIES
PopSugar

HBO Max Is Releasing a Documentary on the Beanie Babies Craze That Ruled the '90s

Remember the Beanie Babies collecting craze that completely took over the late '90s? Well, HBO Max is coming out with a new documentary titled Beanie Mania that chronicles the nostalgia of the small, stuffed toys that people went crazy over. The logline for the upcoming doc describes it as a "layered and riveting look at how a children's toy spawned an unprecedented investment bubble and a frenzy of American greed." Beanie Mania will feature a slew of interviews from "passionate collectors, notable influencers, and company insiders" to share their insights on the toy fandom. The documentary debuts on HBO Max on Thursday, Dec. 23. Watch the trailer for Beanie Mania above.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
HuffingtonPost

New On Netflix January 2022: 'Ozark,' 'Phantom Thread' And More

If you’re a fan of vampire films, you’re in luck. Netflix is adding more than 100 titles in January, including “Interview With the Vampire” and “The Lost Boys.”. Both films will be joining the platform on Jan. 1. The former is the 1994 adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1976 novel, while the latter is the 1987 horror-comedy flick featuring icons of the decade like Corey Haim, Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland and Corey Feldman.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Spike Lee Inks Multiyear Film Deal With Netflix

Spike Lee has inked a multiyear feature deal with Netflix, the studio behind his most recent feature, Da 5 Bloods. Under the pact, Lee will direct and produce narrative films via his Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks banner. Lee offered in a statement: “There Is No Better Way for Me and My Company 40Acres and a Mule Filmworks to Begin the New Year Than Renew Our Partnership With Ted, Scott and Tendo — Da Fearless Leaders of Netflix. Besides My Joints, We Together Will Focus on the New Diverse Storytellers, YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.” The latter half of Lee’s statement is referencing Netflix’s investment in and financial support for the director’s “ongoing mission to develop new talent and increase representation in the entertainment industry,” as Thursday’s announcement noted. This effort is a part of the new creative partnership. The Oscar winner’s other work with the studio includes the She’s Gotta Have It series, the one-man show Rodney King, which Lee directed, and the feature See You Yesterday, which the filmmaker produced. Lee is repped by ICM Partners.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Announces ‘Don’t Look Up’ Behind the Scenes Podcast Series ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’

Netflix has announced “The Last Movie Ever Made,” an upcoming podcast series that will offer a behind the scenes look at writer-director Adam McKay’s comedic disaster film “Don’t Look Up.” The podcast series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on Jan. 7, 2022. Along with a glimpse into the film’s production process and an argument regarding the story’s parallels to how ruling institutions have mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, the podcast will also feature appearances by various members of its sizable ensemble cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet,...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch Right Now

This year has been a blur for many, but TV has continued its march, marking each month with new releases and returning favorites to keep us all entertained. From great new shows like Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and HBO's Mare of Easttown to returning favorites like Apple TV+'s Dickinson and Paramount+'s Evil, it's been a stacked year. If you're looking back on 2021 wondering how you could possibly catch up on everything you missed, let TV Guide make it easier with our complete collection of TV and movie suggestions for every kind of viewer. Your most important new year's resolution — what to watch next — is all taken care of.
TV SHOWS
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy