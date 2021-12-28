Record-setting cold temperatures forecasted to stay in Bremerton for the rest of the week

Monday's freeze is another one for the record books . The high of 26 degrees in Bremerton on Monday was the coldest on record for that location, according to statistics kept by the National Weather Service, which go back to 1948.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement, saying that temperatures will remain "unseasonably cold" through the rest of the week in Western Washington, with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s and lows in the 20s.

The statement warns that cold temperatures, frostbite and hypothermia will occur much faster in the cold temperatures, reminding people to dress in layers and cover exposed skin if outdoors. Pets and livestock should be protected outdoors. Uncovered pipes are susceptible to freezing and bursting.

Roads remain icy in many areas after a night of salting and plowing. An additional half-inch to an inch of snow fell on Kitsap roads Monday night into Tuesday morning, leaving a slippery dusting over accumulated ice.

The snow is easy to clear off, said Doug Bear, public information officer for Kitsap County Public Works. However, the packed snow and ice take a bit more effort to remove. Trucks lay down salt brine, which is a solution used to help break down compact snow and ice.

Bear asked for people’s continued patience as the salt trucks and snowplows work to de-slick the county’s many roads based on the county's prioritized road-plowing system. County road crews anticipate that the plows will be working to remove snow on county roads Wednesday night into Thursday, Bear said.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax said the conditions of roads haven't changed much, but collisions are down dramatically, with just one so far on Tuesday.

Things are looking a little better, Weatherwax said, but until temperatures reach above freezing, much of it will remain ice, she said.

The National Weather Service says that more snow is "likely" late Wednesday through early Friday, until "somewhat warmer temperatures" bring a chance of freezing rain. A second "lighter round" of snow is possible, along with freezing rain, on Saturday.

Many of the closures from Monday remained in effect on Tuesday.

Kitsap County closed all of its county offices, the Kitsap County Courthouse as well as all county parks again on Tuesday.

In Poulsbo, City Hall is open but providing limited services.

The city of Port Orchard has reduced its City Hall lobby hours to 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday, according to the city. It will be closed on Friday for New Year's Eve Day.

Gate closures on Naval Base Kitsap remained the same on Tuesday as on Monday, according to Naval Base Kitsap. The Trigger Gate remains closed at Bangor. In Bremerton, the Charleston Gate and the Manchester Gate are both open, but Cole Avenue is closed. In Keyport, the main gate is open, while the Westfall/Giffen road gate is secured. The Navy Exchange facilities are scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. "Public Works teams continue to plow, sand, and clear roads," according to Naval Base Kitsap's Facebook page.

The Kitsap Mall in Silverdale announced it would be closed again on Tuesday on social media.

Because of the conditions, four Kitsap County Severe Weather Shelters will be open Tuesday night. Hours of operation will be from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. except for the Village Green location, which will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Guests will not be able to check into the shelter after 8 p.m. If no guests have checked into a shelter location by 8:00 p.m., that location will close for the evening.

The locations are:

Village Green Community Center, 26159 Dulay Rd NE

Port Orchard United Methodist Church, 725 Kitsap St.

Gateway Fellowship, West Wing Building, 18901 8th Ave NE, Poulsbo

Silverdale United Methodist Church, 9982 Silverdale Way.

Those needing transportation to the closest shelter can call 360-373-3000 to arrange for a ride before 7 p.m. and call 2-1-1 for information and details on how to receive text message notifications when the shelters open.

Kimberly Rubenstein is the local news editor of the Kitsap Sun. She can be reached at kimberly.rubenstein@kitsapsun.com or 360-792-5263.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Record-setting cold temperatures forecasted to stay in Bremerton for the rest of the week