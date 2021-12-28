ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County attorney convicted of laundering over $1 million in drug money

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTlvn_0dXaLLtJ00

BALTIMORE, MD—A federal jury has convicted a Baltimore County attorney on c onspiracy to commit money laundering charges.

The conviction of Kenneth Wendell Ravenell, 61, of Monkton, was announced by First Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Phil Selden; Special Agent in Charge Darrell J. Waldon of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Washington, D.C. Field Office; and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Baltimore District Office. The United States Attorney has recused himself from this case.

The trial evidence proved that Ravenell received drug proceeds from clients and associates who engaged in drug trafficking. Evidence was presented that Ravenell also used bank accounts of the law firm where he practiced to launder more than a million dollars and used the law firm’s bank accounts to receive drug payments and make payments to attorneys retained to represent other members of the conspiracy and make various investments on behalf of a drug trafficker client concealing and misrepresenting the source of the funds and promoting the client’s unlawful activity. According to trial evidence, Ravenell also received substantial cash payments derived from drug sales as compensation for laundering money.

The jury acquitted Ravenell of racketeering conspiracy and narcotics conspiracy charges. The jury also acquitted Ravenell and attorney Joshua Reinhardt Treem, 73, of Columbia, on federal charges of a conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, falsification of documents, and obstructing an official proceeding. The jury acquitted Sean Francis Gordon, 45, Crownsville, a private investigator who worked for both Ravenell and Treem of those same charges.

Ravenell faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the money laundering conspiracy. U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, who presided over this case in the District of Maryland, scheduled sentencing for Ravenell on May 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

Photo by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels

The post Baltimore County attorney convicted of laundering over $1 million in drug money appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 5

James Brazell
1d ago

nobody is above the law, eventually they will get caught no matter if they are lawyer or judge they will get caught

Reply
2
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Gov. Hogan on rising hospitalizations: ‘This is not March 2020, use common sense’

ANNAPOLIS, MD—With Maryland surpassing 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday provided Marylanders with an update regarding ongoing emergency actions: “As we have been projecting, our statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have now reached record levels and surpassed 2,000. “With hospitalizations and deaths our primary focus, we have already taken a number of emergency actions in preparation for this surge. … Continue reading "Gov. Hogan on rising hospitalizations: ‘This is not March 2020, use common sense’" The post Gov. Hogan on rising hospitalizations: ‘This is not March 2020, use common sense’ appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HEALTH
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski declares State of Emergency in Baltimore County, issues indoor mask mandate

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday declared a State of Emergency in Baltimore County due to the rapid rise in cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. County officials say the new local State of Emergency will give Baltimore County the ability to quickly adopt emergency public health measures to protect the safety and well-being of residents, assist the county … Continue reading "Olszewski declares State of Emergency in Baltimore County, issues indoor mask mandate" The post Olszewski declares State of Emergency in Baltimore County, issues indoor mask mandate appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Man arrested, charged following fatal Essex stabbing

ESSEX, MD—Police have arrested and charged a man following a fatal stabbing in Essex. At around 1 p.m. on Monday, December 27, officers responded to the unit block of Moline Circle (21221) for a stabbing. Upon arrival, authorities located the victim, 32-year-old Dominic Thornton. Medics transported Thornton to an area hospital where he died from his injury. Homicide detectives have … Continue reading "Man arrested, charged following fatal Essex stabbing" The post Man arrested, charged following fatal Essex stabbing appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office collects over $26 million in civil, criminal actions for U.S. taxpayers in FY 2021

BALTIMORE, MD—U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron this week announced that financial collections in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 in the District of Maryland reached $26,206,937.09. The U.S. Department of Justice keeps statistics on a fiscal year basis, closing the books each September 30th. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of employees of the U.S. Attorney’s … Continue reading "Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office collects over $26 million in civil, criminal actions for U.S. taxpayers in FY 2021" The post Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office collects over $26 million in civil, criminal actions for U.S. taxpayers in FY 2021 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Monkton, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Officer Keona Holley removed from life support one week after ambush-style shooting

BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Thursday announced that Officer Keona Holley has been removed from life-support one week after she was shot in an ambush-style attack. At just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, officers received a report of a vehicle crash in the 4400-block of Pennington Avenue. Upon arrival, police learned that a patrol vehicle had … Continue reading "Officer Keona Holley removed from life support one week after ambush-style shooting" The post Officer Keona Holley removed from life support one week after ambush-style shooting appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday afternoon announced a commitment of $100 million in emergency funding to address urgent staffing needs at Maryland hospitals and nursing homes, as well as a series of actions to further ramp up the availability of COVID-19 testing across the state. The governor was joined virtually for today’s announcements by Dr. Ted Delbridge, executive director … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

11 Baltimore County businesses among first round of Project Restore grant recipients

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the first round of awardees for Project Restore, a $25 million economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses and commercial developers to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space. A total of 144 businesses in 23 jurisdictions will receive $3.6 million in rental subsidies and $7.2 million in business operations grants … Continue reading "11 Baltimore County businesses among first round of Project Restore grant recipients" The post 11 Baltimore County businesses among first round of Project Restore grant recipients appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

County Executive Olszewski tests positive for COVID-19

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, Olszewski tweeted the following: As part of my regular testing regimen, I received a positive PCR test for COVID-19. I am both vaccinated and boosted. I’m asymptomatic and currently feel fine. This is a critical reminder of the challenges we all continue face amid the … Continue reading "County Executive Olszewski tests positive for COVID-19" The post County Executive Olszewski tests positive for COVID-19 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Money Laundering#County Attorney#Sentencing#Drug Money#Criminal Investigation#D C Field Office#District Office#Columbia#The U S District Court
NottinghamMD.com

Police: Missing Perry Hall man may be in emotional distress

UPDATE: Eugene Meneses has been located safe and unharmed. Original story below… ——— PERRY HALL, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Perry Hall man. Eugene Meneses, 47, is 5’07” tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has gone missing from the 8700-block of Silver Hall Road (21128). Meneses was last seen driving a silver 2008 Honda with Maryland … Continue reading "Police: Missing Perry Hall man may be in emotional distress" The post Police: Missing Perry Hall man may be in emotional distress appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police investigating weekend shooting in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Rosedale. At just after 11:45 p.m. on Friday night, officers responded to the unit block of Maidstone Court (21237) for a report of a shooting. At the scene, police located one adult victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and has since been … Continue reading "Police investigating weekend shooting in Rosedale" The post Police investigating weekend shooting in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Two suspects arrested, charged in connection with shooting in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the November shooting of a teen in Middle River. Authorities arrested Murkey Spruill, 51, and Dandre Cannon, 23, in connection with a shooting that occurred on November 21 in the 2100-block of Eastern Avenue. At around 4:15 p.m. on November 21, officers arrived at a parking lot on Eastern Avenue … Continue reading "Two suspects arrested, charged in connection with shooting in Middle River" The post Two suspects arrested, charged in connection with shooting in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces new efforts to prepare Maryland nursing homes for COVID-19 winter surge

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced new efforts to help Maryland nursing homes prepare for a winter surge of COVID-19. “We continue to work closely with our nursing homes to protect our most vulnerable residents against COVID-19,” said Governor Hogan. “Just as these facilities offer vaccines and booster shots, we want to make sure they are offering antibody treatments … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces new efforts to prepare Maryland nursing homes for COVID-19 winter surge" The post Governor Hogan announces new efforts to prepare Maryland nursing homes for COVID-19 winter surge appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces new Baltimore County residential bulk trash collection program

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday announced that, in 2022, Baltimore County will bring back residential bulk trash collection for the first time since 1992. The new program will give residents two opportunities to set out bulk items for collection next year. “Baltimore County spoke, and we listened. For the first time in nearly 30 years, residents will enjoy … Continue reading "Olszewski announces new Baltimore County residential bulk trash collection program" The post Olszewski announces new Baltimore County residential bulk trash collection program appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River school placed on lockdown following threat, suspect arrested

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A school in Middle River was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a student received a threat. A parent tells NottinghamMD.com that Middle River Middle School sent out an alert stating that a student had received an anonymous threat, As a precaution, the school went on lockdown at just before 10 a.m. The School Resource Officer and … Continue reading "Middle River school placed on lockdown following threat, suspect arrested" The post Middle River school placed on lockdown following threat, suspect arrested appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Shots fired in Bowley’s Quarters, suspect arrested

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A suspect has been taken into custody after firing shots in Bowley’s Quarters. At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to the unit block of Mersey Court (21220) in the area of Carroll Island Road for a report of shots fired. Police say one suspect was located and taken into custody without incident and a handgun … Continue reading "Shots fired in Bowley’s Quarters, suspect arrested" The post Shots fired in Bowley’s Quarters, suspect arrested appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron announces DOJ grant of more than $325,000 to support Project Safe Neighborhoods

BALTIMORE, MD—U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron this week announced that the Department of Justice has awarded Maryland $326,401 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods program. The Maryland grant, which is part of $17.5 million awarded nationally, will support efforts to address violent crime, including gun violence. The Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the department’s … Continue reading "Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron announces DOJ grant of more than $325,000 to support Project Safe Neighborhoods" The post Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron announces DOJ grant of more than $325,000 to support Project Safe Neighborhoods appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Police Department receives over $222K to reduce backlog of DNA testing

BALTIMORE, MD—U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron on Friday announced $1,835,897 in Department of Justice grants to six Maryland law enforcement agencies to be used to reduce the backlog in DNA testing at their laboratories. The grants will be used to hire additional staff, improve and maintain laboratory capabilities, purchase specialized equipment to improve laboratory operations, and fund technical training and … Continue reading "Baltimore County Police Department receives over $222K to reduce backlog of DNA testing" The post Baltimore County Police Department receives over $222K to reduce backlog of DNA testing appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Fatal shooting reported in Joppa

UPDATE: Police have identified the victim in this case, who crashed after being shot. Original story below… —— JOPPA, MD—Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Joppa. At 6:45 p.m. on Friday evening, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500-block of Dembytown Road. At the scene, authorities found a victim who had been shot inside of … Continue reading "Fatal shooting reported in Joppa" The post Fatal shooting reported in Joppa appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NottinghamMD.com

Police: Joppa homicide victim identified, crashed after being shot

JOPPA, MD—Police have released additional details on Friday’s fatal shooting in Joppa. At around 6:45 p.m. on Friday evening, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s office responded to the 500-block of Dembytown Road for a report of a crash. Upon police arrival, medics were performing CPR on an adult male, identified as William James Doran, 29, of Joppa. While evaluating … Continue reading "Police: Joppa homicide victim identified, crashed after being shot" The post Police: Joppa homicide victim identified, crashed after being shot appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Department of Aging releases Age-Friendly Baltimore County action plan

TOWSON, MD—Officials have finalized and released their action plan for the county’s new Age-Friendly Baltimore County initiative. “We believe Baltimore County can set the standard as a place where all residents feel welcome and can take comfort in knowing their needs are being met,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “Our Age-Friendly Action Plan will serve as a roadmap for … Continue reading "Department of Aging releases Age-Friendly Baltimore County action plan" The post Department of Aging releases Age-Friendly Baltimore County action plan appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
3K+
Followers
928
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy