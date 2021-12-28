NJ man, 28, charged for Christmas morning arson that killed 2 men

TRENTON, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man was arrested on Monday after officials said he purposefully ignited a Christmas morning fire in a Trenton neighborhood that killed two people.

Ronal Ordonez-Lima, 28, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated arson and five counts of arson, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, Trenton Communications received a 911 call for a fire at a home at 211 Rusling Street with people trapped inside. The Trenton Fire Department responded and began to put out the fire that had spread to five other homes and multiple vehicles nearby.

Officials said six people were inside the initial home, though four were able to escape. Firefighters located two deceased men on the second floor, identified as Selvin Lima and Dilman Canpos.

Surveillance footage and witnesses led detectives to determine that Ordonez-Lima set the blaze.

The Red Cross and Trenton Department of Community Affairs responded to aid the victims who were displaced.

Trenton Mayor Reed Guscoria shared photos on Facebook and offered his sympathies after firefighters put out the massive blaze.

"We pray for the families and any persons so far unaccounted for," he said. "2 persons succumbed to injuries in the fire. God bless the families in their time of need."