ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

NJ man, 28, charged for Christmas morning arson that killed 2 men

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052rec_0dXaLFax00

TRENTON, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man was arrested on Monday after officials said he purposefully ignited a Christmas morning fire in a Trenton neighborhood that killed two people.

Ronal Ordonez-Lima, 28, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated arson and five counts of arson, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, Trenton Communications received a 911 call for a fire at a home at 211 Rusling Street with people trapped inside. The Trenton Fire Department responded and began to put out the fire that had spread to five other homes and multiple vehicles nearby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6nfs_0dXaLFax00
Photo credit Facebook

Officials said six people were inside the initial home, though four were able to escape. Firefighters located two deceased men on the second floor, identified as Selvin Lima and Dilman Canpos.

Surveillance footage and witnesses led detectives to determine that Ordonez-Lima set the blaze.

The Red Cross and Trenton Department of Community Affairs responded to aid the victims who were displaced.

Trenton Mayor Reed Guscoria shared photos on Facebook and offered his sympathies after firefighters put out the massive blaze.

"We pray for the families and any persons so far unaccounted for," he said. "2 persons succumbed to injuries in the fire. God bless the families in their time of need."

6 house fire in Chambersburg in the early morning. Families displaced on Christmas. Fire under investigation but a...

Posted by Reed Gusciora on Saturday, December 25, 2021

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Trenton, NJ
Cars
County
Mercer County, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Gusciora
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Christmas Morning#Murder#Trenton Communications#Facebook Officials#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Cars
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy