Taking an airplane to get where you need to go quickly has become quite a chore over the past couple of years. Between COVID-19 protocol and people generally being complete and utter jackasses when they board planes, it is increasingly more difficult to fly in peace. With that said, a viral video is circulating the internet that shows a Black couple being kicked off of a flight after some uppity flight attendant with way too much self-confidence acted rudely before takeoff.

LIFESTYLE ・ 21 DAYS AGO