A woman was arrested by the FBI for causing a disturbance on a Delta Airlines flight and attacking an older man for having his mask off. The woman, identified as Patricia Cornwall by the Atlanta Police Department, allegedly cause the altercation when she chastised another passenger on the same flight from Tampa to Atlanta. Footage from the incident shows Cornwall profanely telling an older gentleman to mask up, though Cornwall had her own mask down, and the man told her he was eating in his seat.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO