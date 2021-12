Our 2021 is winding down and it is without question that this past year proved to be one of the hottest and dramatic years for the real estate market. After the 2020 surge, many questioned what was going to happen to the housing market as we navigated our way through the second year of a global pandemic. Foreclosure moratoriums expired, eviction moratoriums expired, mortgage interest rates remained low and housing prices skyrocketed once again.

