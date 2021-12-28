American Auto - Episode 1.04 - The $10k Car - Press Release

“Lads and Ladies and Us” – Bill and Lillian decide to join high society club Lads & Ladies as a way to introduce Kim and Dean to positive influences in the community. Bill, Kim and Dean fit right in, but things take a turn when Lillian is treated differently for being a working mom on this episode of “The Wonder Years,” airing WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
“S’mores, Elvis and a Cubano” – Gina gets a surprise visit from her sister, Natalie (Katie Finneran). Also, Drew and Harry (Hector Elizondo) start a road trip together, but have different destinations in mind, on the CBS Original series B POSITIVE, Thursday, Jan. 13 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Jules deals with being sexually frustrated, while Madison meets an edgy prospective client. Stella mixes business and pleasure with Liv, her partner on the new work venture. Izzy and her boyfriend collaborate on a project.
As the unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continues to cause havoc in Austin, Tommy, T.K. and Gillian race to rescue a young boy who has fallen in a frozen pond. Judd and Mateo work furiously to help a trapped Paul, and Owen takes drastic measures to save a man who has been stabbed and left for dead in the snowy hill country.
Episode Six – “What To Do When Mama Dies” – Airing Thursday, December 23 on AMC+. On returning home, Anna finds her brother. The family is reunited once again. The siblings decide to set off for Italy. Perhaps somebody there has managed to find an antidote to the Red Fever.
Episode 407: “…But to Connect” (Available to stream Thursday, December 30th) Tensions rise as representatives from across the galaxy gather to confront the threat of the Dark Matter Anomaly. Zora’s new sentience raises difficult questions. Written by: Terri Hughes Burton & Carlos Cisco. Directed by: Lee...
01/03/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : When Gwen’s school chorus honors her with a tribute concert, she reconnects with an old flame. Cop Joe and Amy push each other to confront some hard truths. Music Joe’s world is rocked when Amy discloses a big secret. Nurse Joe and Jenny readjust to being long distance after spending the holidays as a family.
Avasarala, with the Combined Fleet of Earth and Mars, takes the war to Marco. Filip and Marco’s relationship is tested. The war becomes more perilous and personal for Holden and Naomi when the Rocinante is suddenly forced into a battle.
“Light Bulb” – Going against everyone’s advice, Janine takes it upon herself to fix every problem herself when she notices a flicking light bulb in the hallway. Despite the best intentions, Janine ends up causing new issues throughout the school. Elsewhere, Gregory asks Barbara for help talking to a parent, which leads him to spend his lunch period in an unexpected way. “Abbott Elementary” returns TUESDAY, JAN. 4 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
01/03/2022 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Monday) : With Gary’s help, Kenan signs up for a dating app that he might not be ready for while Rick has an interesting date of his own. Mika and Pam strategize to help Tami when she is caught in an unflattering situation by a tabloid photographer.
Magnum P.I. - Episode 4.11 - If I Should Die Before I Wake. Magnum P.I. - Episode 4.12 - Angels Sometimes Kill. NCIS: Los Angeles - Episode 13.9 - Under the Influence. NCIS: Los Angeles - Episode 13.10 - Where Loyalties Lie. Power Book II: Ghost - Episode 2.7 -...
The death of a professional tennis player leads the Task Force to a doctor who may be fixing the odds for a major sports betting syndicate. Red digs deeper into Dembe’s betrayal. Ressler struggles with sobriety.
TO SAVE HER AILING CHILD, A WOMAN LEADS A DOUBLE LIFE. Thony (Elodie Yung), a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, struggles to make ends meet as an undocumented worker after coming to the U.S. from the Philippines in search of a medical treatment for her ailing son. After witnessing a murder, Thony cleans the crime scene to stay alive, then begins living a double life, cleaning for a crime syndicate while doing what is necessary to save her son.
01/12/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : On a call with Station 37, a firefighter is struck by a power line and decides to lash out after her injury. Brett is visited by Scott and Amelia. Violet gets a surprise envelope. The rest of 51 enters a contest.
“Spills, Pills and The Midnight Lasagna” – The Conners celebrate Mark when he makes dean’s list at his new magnet school; but when Darlene and the family learn what he’s been doing to keep up with his classmates, it’s anything but a party. Meanwhile Jackie continues to navigate her relationship with Neville on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
“Nasty Girl Records” – Putting old rivalries aside, the ladies embark on a new career venture with Zadie, aka “Lady Z.” Meanwhile, Jill faces her past while standing up to her disapproving father and Naomi encourages Zadie to demand justice on an all-new episode of “Queens,” TUESDAY, JAN. 11 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
AMERICAN Pickers star Mike Wolfe has a luxury car collection worth $253,799 featuring a 1947 red Hudson truck, 2021 Indian Motorcycle and more. Mike, 57, has accumulated a vast collection of new and vintage cars since his time on History Channel’s American Pickers. Mike’s divorce settlement from ex-wife Jodi...
FBI: Most Wanted‘s fall finale is not only different in that it will air an hour earlier (this Tuesday at 9/8c), but in how it represents a “huge departure” for the CBS procedural, says series lead Julian McMahon.
The holiday-themed outing opens festively enough with McMahon’s Special Agent Jess LaCroix out Christmas shopping with daughter Tali (YaYa Gosselin), girlfriend Sarah (Jen Landon) and his dad Byron (Terry O’Quinn). But just as they run into FBI colleague Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) and her expectant wife Charlotte (Fedna Jacquet), gunshots ring out across the mall, as three masked and armored shooters terrorize shoppers.
LaCroix...
Comments / 0