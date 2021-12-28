American Auto - Episode 1.04 - The $10k Car - Press Release

“Light Bulb” – Going against everyone’s advice, Janine takes it upon herself to fix every problem herself when she notices a flicking light bulb in the hallway. Despite the best intentions, Janine ends up causing new issues throughout the school. Elsewhere, Gregory asks Barbara for help talking to a parent, which leads him to spend his lunch period in an unexpected way. “Abbott Elementary” returns TUESDAY, JAN. 4 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

