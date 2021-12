East Of The Wall will have something new and something partially old to share in the months (or years) to come. A post shared by the band yesterday (December 23rd) reveals that they are not only finishing up work on a new full-length album, but also plan to revisit and re-mix their ‘unreleased’ “God Relieve Our Grief: A Mausoleum Of Stillborn Demos” album from their past incarnation as The Postman Syndrome.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO