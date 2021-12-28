ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in deadly Christmas Day shooting in Monroe arrested, police say

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
 1 day ago

A suspect involved in a deadly Christmas Day shooting turned himself in Monday, the Monroe Police Department said.

Officers responded to a shooting at 4 a.m. Christmas Day on Deloach Street and found the victim injured by multiple gunshot wounds, according to the department. The victim later died from his injuries.

The initial investigation showed a family dispute occurred prior to the shooting, police said. The suspect was identified as the victim's cousin, Latron Jones.

Detectives obtained a warrant on Jones for second-degree murder, Monroe Police said. He is in the Ouachita Correctional Center awaiting a bond hearing.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Suspect in deadly Christmas Day shooting in Monroe arrested, police say

