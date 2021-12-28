ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China accuses SpaceX of endangering its space station

By Jacob Knutson
Axios
 1 day ago
China, in a report filed to the United Nations earlier this month, accused SpaceX of endangering the country's new space station and taikonauts on board through close encounters with at least two of the company's Starlink internet satellites. Why it matters: China also accused the U.S. of failing to...

Related
Reuters

China fires up giant coal power plant in face of calls for cuts

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China, under fire for approving new coal power stations as other countries try to curb greenhouse gases, has completed the first 1,000-megawatt unit of the Shanghaimiao plant, the biggest of its kind under construction in the country. Its operator, the Guodian Power Shanghaimiao Corporation, a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Biden may face a North Korea crisis within months

It may not be long before President Biden has to grapple with a North Korea crisis. The big picture: Dictator Kim Jong-un has remained relatively quiet during Biden's presidency so far, keeping his threats and missile testing well below the “fire and fury” levels of the early Trump administration. But a quieter North Korea is not necessarily a less dangerous one.
POTUS
atlantanews.net

It's not China that's playing divide & rule against the West

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
POLITICS
Reuters

China warns of "drastic measures" if Taiwan provokes on independence

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China will take "drastic measures" if Taiwan makes moves towards independence, a Beijing official warned on Wednesday, adding that Taiwan's provocations and outside meddling could intensify next year. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and in the past two years has stepped...
CHINA
AFP

China slams US after space station 'close encounters' with Musk's satellites

Beijing on Tuesday accused the United States of irresponsible and unsafe conduct in space over two "close encounters" between the Chinese space station and satellites operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX. Tiangong, China's new space station, had to manoeuvre to avoid colliding with one Starlink satellite in July and with another in October, according to a note submitted by Beijing to the United Nations space agency this month. The note said the incidents "constituted dangers to the life or health of astronauts aboard the China Space Station".
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe

The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin. Traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch. The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin and is likely headed to Europe, according to Mathew Ang, an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

How democracy was dismantled in Hong Kong in 2021

For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for.Activists have fled abroad or been locked up under a draconian new National Security Law imposed on the city. Opposition voices have been driven out of the legislature. Monuments commemorating China s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989 have been taken down. And as the year neared its end Wednesday, a vocal pro-democracy media outlet closed following a police raid, silencing one of the last openly critical voices...
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Walmart sparks public outcry in China over products from Xinjiang

Walmart Inc., the world’s largest retailer, became the latest Western company to face scrutiny over its handling of business involving Xinjiang, following the passage of a U.S. law that virtually bans all imports from the northwestern Chinese region over forced-labor and human-rights concerns. The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer attracted anger...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies in need of capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion in first-time share sales over the past two decades. The money flow was profitable for company founders, bankers, early investors and new shareholders. All this has changed due to actions by both countries. Ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. said it would withdraw from the New York exchange, a stunning reversal as it yielded to demands from Chinese regulators.
MARKETS
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
