COVID surge cancels New Year’s Eve Peach Drop

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 1 day ago
The return of the New Year’s Eve Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta will be delayed another year due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

After a three year hiatus, the Dec. 31 event was set to feature performances by Goodie Mob, Ashanti, and Blanco Brown to ring in 2022.

In a statement posted on social media, Underground Atlanta said “due to the rising number of COVID cases, the city is canceling the Peach Drop at Underground. While we are saddened to miss this year’s party and musical acts, we are very excited to bring the Peach Drop back next year and better than ever. Stay healthy everyone!”

The city also released a statement from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

“In consultation with public health officials, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the Peach Drop,” Bottoms said. “As positive COVID-19 cases rise, I encourage everyone to be safe, get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines.”

According to the CDC, Fulton and DeKalb counties remain areas of high transmission for the COVID-19 virus. In Fulton County alone, the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases has surged to 1,430 from the previous seven-day average of 407—the highest rate of change since the beginning of the pandemic.

Based on the latest data and recommendations from health professionals, the city has moved to the Red Zone of its COVID response, placing a moratorium on special event applications, encouraging restaurants to return to to-go and curbside meals, and working from home.

