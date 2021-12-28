ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

All About Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's Relationship, According to a Celeb Astrologer

By Topher Gauk-Roger
People
 1 day ago

As their 24th wedding anniversary approaches on Dec. 31, there's no doubt that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of Hollywood's most compatible...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
MUSIC
Entertainment Weekly

Jada Pinkett Smith shares hair loss from alopecia: 'I'm going to make me a little crown'

Jada Pinkett Smith's been open about dealing with hair loss for years. But she's not letting it bring her down. The 50-year-old actress, activist and Red Table Talk host, who suffers from autoimmune disorder alopecia (which attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss), shared a candid video showing off one of the bare scalp patches that she's simply embracing.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Will Smith's Latest Appearance—His Face Has Changed SO Much

Will Smith has been hitting the headlines a lot over the past few months. From promoting his latest movie, King Richard, memoir, Will, and YouTube docuseries, Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life, to the constant media attention surrounding his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, we can’t seem to go five minutes without reading his name! However, there’s another topic that the internet can’t stop talking about now, and that’s the 53-year-old actor’s VERY different appearance!
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Petition Launched To Stop Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith From Doing More Interviews

A Change.org petition seeking to stop Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith from doing more interviews has earned almost 15,000 signatures. Launched by Dexter Morales in late November, the petition simply reads “Poor Will smith…” and possibly alludes to the intimate information the couple has shared with the world over the past two years, including details about their bedroom life, Pinkett Smith’s previous relationship August Alsina — which led to a Will Smith meme — and the “raging jealousy” Smith felt towards the late Tupac Shakur, who was once the partner of Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
SheKnows

Will Smith’s First Wife Sheree Zampino Joins the Cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Things in Will Smith’s life just took an interesting turn of events now that his ex-wife Sheree Zampino is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its 12th season. If fans didn’t get enough personal details from his recent memoir, Will, then it’s likely that Zampino will dish a little more inside scoop.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Will Smith Shock: Aladdin Star Feels Trapped, Wants To Divorce Wife Jada Pinkett-Smith? Gotham Star Threatens Husband’s $350M Net Worth

Will Smith allegedly wants to divorce Jada Pinkett-Smith, but he's worried she would expose him. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood. But this is not to say that the couple didn’t face major challenges in their relationship. Just recently, the A-listers admitted to cheating on each other but with each other’s consent. The setup proved to be questionable for some people, but it certainly made the couple’s union much stronger.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astrologer
NME

Watch Jaden Smith perform surprise support set at sister Willow’s headline London show

Jaden Smith appeared as a special guest performer at his sister Willow‘s headline show at London’s Electric Ballroom in Camden tonight (December 9). The rapper and older brother of the ‘GROW’ singer – both of whom are the children of actor’s Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith – is in town for an event at Selfridges tomorrow (December 10) to celebrate MSFTSrep’s – the fashion collective he co-founded with Willow – Fall/Winter ’21 collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

After Will Smith Releases His Memoir, Fresh Prince’s Alfonso Ribeiro Explains Why He’s Not Sure If He’ll Read It

Will Smith has never been shy about sharing details from his life, but he's gone above and beyond over the past several months. He's shared a number of surprising revelations, many of which come from his newly released memoir, Will. Devoted and casual fans have been clamoring to learn more about the Hollywood star, but not everyone is chomping at the bit to read every juicy tidbit from Smith’s life. One of those hesitant parties is his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star, Alfonso Ribeiro. The America’s Funniest Home Videos host recently spoke on why he’s unsure if he’ll read the book.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith Shows Off Hair Loss Line Due To Alopecia: ‘I Can Only Laugh’ — Watch

The actress also announced the ways that she’s planning on glamming up her hair loss line, and it includes rhinestones. A little alopecia isn’t going to bother Jada Pinkett-Smith! The 50-year-old actress admitted that her latest bit of hair loss is going to be harder to hide than some of her previous struggles with the condition, which causes hair loss. She posted a video on her Instagram Tuesday December 28, showing off her gorgeous shaved head, but pointed out a distinctive line from her alopecia.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Jaden Smith Gets Candid About 10-Pound Weight Gain After His Family Staged Intervention

Jaden Smith is candidly discussing his health issues and struggles with weight. The "Summertime in Paris" artist, 23, appeared on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris to discuss all things gut health, prompting Jaden to reflect on his past lifestyle habits that led his family to stage an intervention in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jada Pinkett Smith makes son Jaden and mom Adrienne giggle with video of her slurring words while 'high' from anesthesia in Red Table Talk teaser

On Tuesday Facebook Watch shared a teaser for a new episode of Red Table Talk, premiering on Wednesday. The actress brought cameras along as she underwent a colonoscopy and they captured her making some hilarious statements while sedated. In the 48-second clip Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris,...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Beyonce, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Issa Rae Snag Golden Globes Nominations

'King Richard,' 'Insecure,' 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' each garnered big recognition as nominees were announced for the 2021 Golden Globes. Stars of the big and small screens are getting their gowns and tuxes ready for January 9th, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has just announced the list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy