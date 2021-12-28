Depleted Wizards fight valiantly but fall to Heat; Bradley Beal vaccinated

On Thursday morning, the day he would make history, Jaime Echenique allowed himself a rare extra 15 minutes of sleep. It had been a long few weeks at the end of a long year. The center from Barranquilla, Colombia, tore his patellar tendon while playing in Spain in January, went through training camp with the Wizards in October and had recently participated in the G League showcase in Las Vegas, showing off for scouts and front-office members while the NBA grappled with a coronavirus outbreak that had already sidelined scores of players. G League players were getting called up and given 10-day contracts in droves — from the Wizards’ Capital City Go-Go, Jordan Goodwin, Jordan Schakel and Craig Sword had already been signed.

