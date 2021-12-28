ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depleted Wizards fight valiantly but fall to Heat; Bradley Beal vaccinated

By Ava Wallace
Washington Post
Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — The Washington Wizards’ skeleton crew lost, 119-112, to the Miami Heat on Tuesday, a defeat that may count as admirable given that the team has eight players in the NBA’s coronavirus protocols. The Wizards are receiving life support in the form of G League...

Washington Post

Bradley Beal makes an in-form return, leads Wizards past Cavaliers

The plan for Bradley Beal’s return to the court Thursday after spending a week in the league’s coronavirus protocols was for the guard to give Coach Wes Unseld Jr. a signal when he needed a breather. Eight days is a long time to go between NBA games, and Unseld expected Beal — and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who also returned from the protocols — would need to come out of the game quicker than he usually might.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Depleted Heat hold off depleted Wizards, 119-112

MIAMI — Miami had eight players available, losing one after he had completed his pregame warmup. Washington had players getting crash courses in Wizards terminology a couple hours before actually getting into the game. It wasn’t an easy night for either side. It was just slightly more enjoyable for...
Washington Post

Colombia’s first NBA player, Jaime Echenique, brings some joy to bleak covid month

On Thursday morning, the day he would make history, Jaime Echenique allowed himself a rare extra 15 minutes of sleep. It had been a long few weeks at the end of a long year. The center from Barranquilla, Colombia, tore his patellar tendon while playing in Spain in January, went through training camp with the Wizards in October and had recently participated in the G League showcase in Las Vegas, showing off for scouts and front-office members while the NBA grappled with a coronavirus outbreak that had already sidelined scores of players. G League players were getting called up and given 10-day contracts in droves — from the Wizards’ Capital City Go-Go, Jordan Goodwin, Jordan Schakel and Craig Sword had already been signed.
basketball-addict.com

Bradley Beal’s Wizards future gets critical update ahead of potential 2022 free agency

Bradley Beal could become a free agent as early as the 2022 offseason if he declines his player option. So does that mean he will leave the Washington Wizards after the 2021-22 campaign? If Tommy Sheppard’s update is to be believed, it appears more likely he’ll be staying in the Capital for the foreseeable future. […] The post Bradley Beal’s Wizards future gets critical update ahead of potential 2022 free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal's Official Status For Cavs-Wizards Game

Bradley Beal will be active for the Washington Wizards in their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Washington Wizards are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in D.C. on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available. All-Star shooting...
NBC Washington

Bradley Beal's Return Helps Power Undermanned Wizards to Win Over Cavaliers

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-93 at Capital One Arena on Thursday night. Here are five observations from what went down... In what has become the NBA's third consecutive season dramatically affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday night's game represented the league's new and current reality. Both the Wizards and Cavaliers were missing a host of key players in health and safety protocol. While each team was patched together in part with replacement players, they were both in the same boat, so it was an even match.
NBC Washington

Bradley Beal Explains Change of Heart on Getting COVID Vaccine

Beal explains why he got vaccinated for coronavirus originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Despite the timing of when Bradley Beal got vaccinated for the coronavirus and D.C. government's announcement of a citywide vaccine mandate, the Wizards' star shooting guard says his decision was unrelated. He was reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine for months and ultimately budged because of his family.
