Behind Viral Videos

Sweet deal: My sugar daddy paid me $2,000 a month just to text him

By Andrew Court
NYPost
NYPost
 1 day ago

Talk is cheap — but texting is expensive, according to one Indiana waitress.

Bailey Hunter is going viral on TikTok for claiming a “sugar daddy” paid her $2,000 a month to simply exchange text messages with him.

Hunter — who also has an OnlyFans page — took to the social media app last month to share her sweet deal of a story in a viral video that’s been viewed more than 7 million times.

The brunette bombshell said she met the unidentified man when she was 21 and working as a server at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, and they struck up a conversation.

The man left a big tip and his business card, and Hunter later decided to send him a text to thank him for the large gratuity. The two subsequently began corresponding.

Their mundane conversations continued — until one day the man offered her money.

“I was complaining about owning a home and things breaking,” the server stated. “Then he just sends me money.”

“It got to the point where he started sending me money without even asking,” Hunter told her TikTok followers, before revealing that cash kept pouring in for three years.

The Buffalo Wild Wings waitress suddenly had a lucrative side hustle sending text messages — and they didn’t have to be explicit. “I realized I had a unicorn,” Hunter declared. “Most sugar daddies want more than just to text.”

The man would frequently drop by the Buffalo Wild Wings to chat her up, and he eventually asked her on a date.

On the outing, the pair went shopping and the “sugar daddy” showered Hunter with gifts — including Victoria’s Secret underwear.

Bailey Hunter has gone viral on TikTok after revealing that a man sent her $2,000 a month for three years simply to be his text-messaging friend. Her sweet deal spawned a viral video that’s been viewed more than 7 million times.

She also alleges the man gave her a credit card “to use for anything I wanted.”

However, their relationship never turned sexual, and Hunter soon moved out of state.

“I kind of gave him to one of my friends,” she stated in the TikTok clip. “He started taking care of her, taking care of her bills, taking her shopping.”

Hunter also has an OnlyFans, where paying customers can also exchange messages with her. “I kind of gave him to one of my friends,” she said of her original “sugar daddy” in her now-viral TikTok clip. “He started taking care of her, taking care of her bills, taking her shopping.”

After relocating to a new state, Hunter says she wanted to find a similar “sugar daddy” who would pay to text with her — but she wasn’t in luck.

All the men she met wanted more than friendly conversation.

“I realized I had a unicorn,” Hunter declared. “Most sugar daddies want more than just to text.”

