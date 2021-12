A social media storm occurred on Tuesday, as former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson announced that he would be transferring to UConn on Twitter. The four-star prospect was a sought after commodity with numerous offers on the table coming out of DePaul Catholic High School. In the end, he determined that Storrs would be the best fit for him to continue his football career. This has been the biggest recruiting win for new head coach Jim L. Mora to date.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO