Daniel Folkman, senior vice president of business at Gopuff, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's year of hypergrowth in 2021, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and what consumers can expect from the quick delivery market in 2022. He noted that the company's delivery sector performed at a high level this year but its e-commerce business is still in its infancy, with less than 10 percent of customers purchasing items sold by Gopuff. Folkman also talked about production expansion, including freshly-made pizza and milkshakes that people can order along with their cleaning supplies.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO