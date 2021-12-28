ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who told Biden ‘Let’s go Brandon’ goes on Bannon’s podcast, touts Trump

By Joseph Choi, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
( The Hill ) — The Oregon man who called President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden and said the anti-Biden phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” pushed the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump while speaking on a podcast with Steve Bannon.

Appearing on Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, Jared Schmeck said he initially thought the Christmas Eve call with the Bidens would be prerecorded, and it was when he realized that the call was live that the idea “popped” in his head to say “Let’s Go Brandon.”

“Let’s Go Brandon” has become a slogan among right-wing critics of the president , used as a way to understatedly say “F— Joe Biden.”

Let’s Go Brandon? Here’s where the viral meme comes from

Schmeck, wearing a MAGA hat on the podcast, said while he thought the call was funny, he still felt that it was a “very serious thing” to voice his disapproval of the Biden administration.

“I am a Christian man. For me, it’s God first and foremost. I don’t follow any one man blindly. Some of the media’s run with that and said I don’t support Donald Trump. That’s absolutely false, Donald Trump is my president and he should still be the president right now. The election was 100 percent stolen,” said Schmeck.

According to Schmeck, the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” encompassed conservative frustration with “Joe Biden, the administration, the leftist mob, the cancel culture, the mainstream media.”

During his interview, the former police officer also criticized the withdrawal from Afghanistan, supply chain disruptions, vaccine mandates, inflation and policies on providing access to abortions.

CDC lowers COVID-19 isolation time for both infected, exposed individuals

Speaking to The Oregonian last week, Schmeck had said that he did not intend on his call being “vulgar” and that he had “nothing against Mr. Biden.”

“But I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job,” he said. “I mean no disrespect to him.”

Schmeck told Bannon that he has been receiving threats directly to his personal phone and workplace since the call to Biden, but said “it’s not going to work” because it’s “too big of a deal.”

