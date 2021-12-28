ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Police investigate shooting in Northeast El Paso

By Aaron Martinez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsyZ4_0dXaIuWR00

El Paso police are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Northeast El Paso.

Police responded to a report of shots fire before 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 11100 block of Redstone Cove Drive near McCombs Street and U.S. 54, El Paso Police Department officials said.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating the incident as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No further information has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at 915-546-6249; aamartinez@elpasotimes.com; @AMartinezEPT on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#El Paso Police Department
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

404
Followers
391
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy