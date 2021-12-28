ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

MedStar reports spike in COVID-19 related calls

By Baylee Friday
 1 day ago

After months of decline, the number of COVID patients being treated per day by MedStar crews is on the rise again.

The average number of potential cases per day has been hovering around 80 since December 13th. That's up 16 percent from November. And COVID isn't the only thing keeping MedStar crews busy.

Matt Zavadsky with MedStar says calls for chest pain were considerably up during the period from December 23rd through the 26th, as well.

"We generally do see an increase in chest pain calls because people are out and about that may not normally be out and about, doing some activity with family, that kind of thing," said Zavadsky.

Last year, MedStar responded to 72 calls for chest pain. That number was up this year to 129.

Dallas, TX
