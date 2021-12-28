Britney Spears’ asserts she was ‘set up to fail’ by her family and explains hiatus from music

Britney Spears is finally taking the time that she needs now that she is officially freed from her 13-year long conservatorship.

Calling all Britney stans! Audacy's Oh Baby Baby exclusive station is an homage to our favorite Popstar. Start listening on the Audacy app!

On Monday, Spears took to Instagram to share how prayer has helped her through some of her most challenging times and opened up about her feelings towards returning to her career.

She explained that continuing her hiatus from music is a “f*** you” to her family. She wrote, “Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work.”

In her post, Brit also notes that in her darkest times she turned to prayer, however she also uses prayer in her happiest times. She explained, “I had an experience three years ago where I stopped believing in God!!!! From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me. I went into a state of shock and the way I coped was being [in] fake denial … It was too much for me to really face.”

The “Toxic” singer believes that she was “set up to fail” by her estranged family, which in turn tested her faith and her ability to believe in a higher power.

Additionally, the superstar spoke about her frustration when seeing her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears perform remixes of her songs, specifically when Jamie performed “Till the World Ends” at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards…the same year that Britney was presented with an Icon award.

“It didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all of my music … yet the person who owns the music is told no!!!!” wrote Brit. “They even gave remixes to my sister but I was always told no?”

The artist, who just celebrated her 40th birthday this month also elaborated, “I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs … I had two months off in between each show setting for four years in Vegas … and every time I asked I was told, ‘No…’ !!!!”

The GRAMMY winner noted, “people have no idea the awful things that have been done to me personally,” and shared that she is “scared of people and the business!!!!!”

Listen to even more of your favorite music on Audacy's exclusive stations like Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Beach Beats , Collabornation , and so much more!

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitte r | Instagram