ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Britney Spears’ asserts she was ‘set up to fail’ by her family and explains hiatus from music

By Marni Zipper
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7IZD_0dXaIkwP00

Britney Spears is finally taking the time that she needs now that she is officially freed from her 13-year long conservatorship.

Calling all Britney stans! Audacy's Oh Baby Baby exclusive station is an homage to our favorite Popstar. Start listening on the Audacy app!

On Monday, Spears took to Instagram to share how prayer has helped her through some of her most challenging times and opened up about her feelings towards returning to her career.

She explained that continuing her hiatus from music is a “f*** you” to her family. She wrote, “Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work.”

In her post, Brit also notes that in her darkest times she turned to prayer, however she also uses prayer in her happiest times. She explained, “I had an experience three years ago where I stopped believing in God!!!! From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me. I went into a state of shock and the way I coped was being [in] fake denial … It was too much for me to really face.”

The “Toxic” singer believes that she was “set up to fail” by her estranged family, which in turn tested her faith and her ability to believe in a higher power.

Additionally, the superstar spoke about her frustration when seeing her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears perform remixes of her songs, specifically when Jamie performed “Till the World Ends” at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards…the same year that Britney was presented with an Icon award.

“It didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all of my music … yet the person who owns the music is told no!!!!” wrote Brit. “They even gave remixes to my sister but I was always told no?”

The artist, who just celebrated her 40th birthday this month also elaborated, “I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs … I had two months off in between each show setting for four years in Vegas … and every time I asked I was told, ‘No…’ !!!!”

The GRAMMY winner noted, “people have no idea the awful things that have been done to me personally,” and shared that she is “scared of people and the business!!!!!”

Listen to even more of your favorite music on Audacy's exclusive stations like Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Beach Beats , Collabornation , and so much more!

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitte r | Instagram

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Britney Spears
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears' Friends Fear She's Swapped Conservator Dad Jamie Spears With Fiancé Sam Asghari: 'Sam Is Now The Boss'

Those close with Britney Spears are reportedly concerned she's putting too much responsibility too soon on her fiancé, Sam Asghari. The "Baby, One More Time" singer gave dear old dad, Jamie Spears, the boot after the judge ruled to end her oppressive conservatorship, and according to sources, losing Jamie also meant Britney losing the entire crew he had hired for her over the years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiatus#Network Television
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Mocks Her Therapist as She Celebrates The End Of 10 Hour Sessions Post-Conservatorship

Britney Spears is playfully mocking the grueling therapy sessions she had to endure before her conservatorship was terminated. Now that Britney Spears is free from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years, she’s ready to air out some dirty laundry. “As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will,” the pop star, 40, began in an Instagram post on Thursday, “being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy,” she wrote, sharing a video mocking the “women” in question.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fans Wonder If She’s Married To Sam Asghari After He Calls Her ‘Wife’

Could Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have secretly tied the knot?! That’s what some fans think after he referred to her as his ‘wife’ in a Dec. 2 Instagram post. With just one word in an Instagram post, Sam Asghari sparked speculation that he and Britney Spears are married. The model took to the social media site to honor Britney on her 40th birthday with a sweet tribute. However, fans couldn’t help but notice that he referred to the singer as his “wife” in the loving message.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Britney Spears's dad is still trying to leech off of her

Britney Spears is finally free, but that doesn’t mean her father has stopped leeching off of her. Last week, Jamie Spears petitioned the courts to order Britney to continue paying for his legal fees in the wake of the conservatorship that controlled the pop star’s life for 13 years.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

48K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy