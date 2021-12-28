ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Briefs: Christmas tree disposal at fairgrounds

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JVtS_0dXaIj3g00

Christmas tree disposal at fairgrounds

COSHOCTON — The Kimble Company will be providing a trash bin for disposal of live Christmas trees through Jan. 10 at the Coshocton County Fairgrounds.

The bin is not for lights, ribbons, ornaments, bases or artificial trees. Trees are placed in a landfill and foreign materials results in the load going to a landfill.

No injuries in Ohio 93 wreck

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office investigated a one vehicle crash shortly after midnight Tuesday on Ohio 93, near Lafayette Township Road 158. It was reported by On-Star.

Deputies said Cedric Anderson, 25, of Coshocton was traveling south when he failed to negotiate a curve. He lost control of the vehicle, which went off the right side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on its top in a ditch.

Authorities said speed was a factor in the crash. Anderson advised he wasn't hurt and refused treatment on scene. Assisting were the West Lafayette Police Department, Prince's Wrecker Service and Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services.

