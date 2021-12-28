ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

High school students welcome to study for finals at Ankeny's Kirkendall Library

By Ankeny Kirkendall Library
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 1 day ago
Calling all high school students: Do you need a change of scenery to prep for finals? Do free snacks help you study?

If you answered yes, Ankeny's Kirkendall Library can help. Drop in anytime January 10-12 between 4-7 p.m. for a calm place to study and brain food to keep you going. Get out of your usual study space and find a new perspective.

Contact Amanda Bellis, Teen Services Librarian, with any questions at amanda@ankenyiowa.gov.

The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

