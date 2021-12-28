ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Homebase founder helps launch new comedy club in KC

By Leslie Collins
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Blake Miller and his fellow co-owners of The Bird Comedy Theater want to make Kansas City laugh, and offer a...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kansas City Business Journal

A look at 2021 through the lens of Business Journal photographer Adam Vogler (Video)

From the tens of thousands of images captured in 2021, here are the ones that elicit the best memories for Business Journal photojournalist Adam Vogler. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Kansas City Business Journal

Exclusive: Armstrong Teasdale's new KC leader looks to build a new reputation, keep hiring

"We're looking to add attorneys not only to deepen our bench, but also to add attorneys who do interesting legal work that will allow us to not only grow in numbers but in reputation here in Kansas City," Tyson Ketchum, Armstrong Teasdale's new Kansas City office managing attorney, said during an exclusive interview about his leadership plans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homebase#Improv Comedy#Comedy Club#The Bird Comedy Theater
Kansas City Business Journal

Insider's view: Moody Nolan studio director talks inclusion efforts, 'responsive' architecture

Latoya Kamdang is director of Moody Nolan Inc.'s New York studio. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
VISUAL ART
Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity

Comments / 0

Community Policy