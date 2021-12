James Harden is currently with the Brooklyn Nets and after being out of form for months into the season where “The Beard” was seen inconsistent in delivering and standing or stepping up when needed the most it looks like he is officially back and can drop a good 30 on any team any time he wants to. The Brooklyn Nets without the Big 3 which includes James Harden, Kevin Durant and unvaccinated Kyrie Irving being available for a single game together has still managed to lead the eastern conference with the record of 23-9 (W-L).

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO