$1.35 billion to upgrade tanks coming to Lima’s JSMC

The Lima-based Joint Systems Manufacturing Center received $1.35 billion in defense funding, in part to upgrade Abrams tanks. File photo | The Lima News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act becoming law, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, announced Tuesday that $1.35 billion will go toward upgrading Abrams tanks, which will continue the production of the M1A2 SEPv3 vehicles at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima.

The purpose, according to a press release by Portman’s office, is “to ensure that our forward-deployed soldiers have tanks with the most cutting-edge capabilities.”

The bill includes $1 billion for upgrading Stryker vehicles and $331.5 million to producer Stryker chassis to support the Army’s Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense program, according to the press release.

“The funding is critically important for Lima and the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, which supports our troops both at home and around the globe, and its irreplaceable workforce,” Portman said, noting the latest version of the Abrams tank is “a vital investment for our soldiers to meet the realities highlighted in the latest National Defense Strategy, and they come off the line at JSMC in Lima. This funding will ensure that more tanks are upgraded at Lima and provided to our forward-deployed soldiers.”