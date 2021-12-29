ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

$1.35 billion to upgrade tanks coming to Lima’s JSMC

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QyXCv_0dXaGZpC00
The Lima-based Joint Systems Manufacturing Center received $1.35 billion in defense funding, in part to upgrade Abrams tanks. File photo | The Lima News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act becoming law, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, announced Tuesday that $1.35 billion will go toward upgrading Abrams tanks, which will continue the production of the M1A2 SEPv3 vehicles at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima.

The purpose, according to a press release by Portman’s office, is “to ensure that our forward-deployed soldiers have tanks with the most cutting-edge capabilities.”

The bill includes $1 billion for upgrading Stryker vehicles and $331.5 million to producer Stryker chassis to support the Army’s Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense program, according to the press release.

“The funding is critically important for Lima and the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, which supports our troops both at home and around the globe, and its irreplaceable workforce,” Portman said, noting the latest version of the Abrams tank is “a vital investment for our soldiers to meet the realities highlighted in the latest National Defense Strategy, and they come off the line at JSMC in Lima. This funding will ensure that more tanks are upgraded at Lima and provided to our forward-deployed soldiers.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Cars
State
Washington State
City
Lima, OH
City
Stryker, OH
Lima, OH
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Portman
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
4K+
Followers
164
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy