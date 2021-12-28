ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning star Point back after missing 14 games with injury

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning star center Brayden Point will...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Frankfort Times

Palat scores in OT, Lightning rally past Habs in NHL return

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored 36 seconds into overtime after Tampa Bay teammate Corey Perry tied it late in the third period, and the Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Tuesday night in the first NHL game following an extended holiday break. Perry got the equalizer...
NHL
NHL

Lightning defeat Canadiens in OT in first NHL game after break

TAMPA -- Brayden Point scored twice in his return from injury and Ondrej Palat scored 36 seconds into overtime for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena on Tuesday in the first NHL game after the holiday break. Victor Hedman gathered a...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brayden Point
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Eagles bring back familiar face at running back after Sanders injury

With Miles Sanders on the shelf with a broken hand, the Eagles have brought back veteran Kerryon Johnson. The Eagles on Tuesday signed Johnson and offensive lineman Luke Juriga to their practice squad. Making room for Johnson and Juriga, the Eagles released kicker Matt McCrane from the practice squad and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Montr Al Canadiens
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights return from break depleted but eager for game action

The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
Yardbarker

Lightning Who Missed the Stanley Cup: J.T. Miller

For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the quest for two straight Stanley Cups did not come easily. Important roster changes took place throughout the 2019-20 season, which included adding key members to their forward corps like Blake Coleman at the trade deadline. However, what often gets forgotten are the players that...
BARCLAY GOODROW

Comments / 0

Community Policy