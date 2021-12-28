ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Grow It Green: Growing orchids

By Ray Brewer
WMUR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing orchids can be a challenge, but...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Growing tomato plants

David Whitwam of Whitwam Organics explains what to do when your tomato plants are growing ‘out of control.’ Part of that process includes trellising.
AGRICULTURE
The Day

Green & Growing: Connecticut-made gift ideas a local gardener can love

It’s fun to give holiday gifts that sparkle, but the best gifts for gardeners often come in decidedly dull colors. The useful, earth-kind products described below are all made or packaged in the state, notably free from gnarly supply chain woes. Might these gifts put a smile on the...
GARDENING
WCAX

Harvest Tips: Growing fresh greens in the winter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you think your gardening was over just because it’s winter? Think again. It may be cold outside, but inside can be the perfect temperature for growing your own fresh herbs during the winter. However, there are a couple of tricks you need to know.
BURLINGTON, VT
finegardening.com

How to Grow Sweet Cherries

Gardeners, when they plant a cherry tree, like to visualize fantastic things, like picking heaps of perfectly ripe, juicy, sweet fruit. If you’ve actually tried to grow a cherry tree, you know that its stores of torment can be bottomless: excessive growth, pollination problems, diseases that rot the fruit or kill the tree, and ravenous birds that always seem to eat the fruit a moment ahead of you. It’s all so familiar. But for the first time in my many years of growing sweet cherries—and I’ve grown them in Washington, California, Utah, Michigan, New Jersey, and Connecticut—I am downright enthusiastic about the home gardener’s chances of real success. The reason for my delight? A series of dwarfing rootstocks that keep trees small and manageable. Matched with grafts that don’t need a mate for pollination, the rootstock produces a nearly ideal tree for the garden. With proper care and the right techniques, you can make your cherry dream come true.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchids
almanac.com

How to Grow Mushrooms Indoors!

Growing mushrooms indoors is a lot of fun because these immune system-boosting treats grow very fast (as quickly as two weeks). Are you a fungi fanatic? Join us as we explain how to get started growing mushrooms—and take your ‘shrooms all the way through harvest!. You can practically...
GARDENING
southeastagnet.com

Valuable Tips for Growing Citrus Trees Indoors

Growing citrus trees indoors can be daunting, but the effort is well worth it for the aromatic flowers and foliage, not to mention the much-anticipated fruit. Overwatering is the No. 1 killer of citrus. The soil needs to dry out between deep watering’s. A Moisture Meter can come in handy for this. Don’t use a pot that’s too big and always make sure the container you do use has a drainage hole.
GARDENING
The Conversation U.S.

Mistletoe – famous for stolen holiday kisses – is a parasite that steals water and nutrients from other plants

A parasitic plant with potentially poisonous berries might not sound like something that would boost your Christmas decorations to the next level. But, botanically speaking, that’s what mistletoe is. There are some 1,300 species of this evergreen plant worldwide. They’re all parasitic or semiparasitic, meaning they can survive only on a host plant. Rather than being rooted in the ground, they live on the branches of other trees and shrubs. Just two types are native to North America. Twelve species of the American mistletoe can be found distributed largely across the southern half of the U.S., mostly affecting deciduous trees in the...
GARDENING
dispatchnews.com

Get Growing: Bark is beautiful

Summer’s flowers and fall’s leaves have fallen away, and the winter garden reveals a new world of beauty wrought in bark. Like a sepia photo, without color to jostle for our attention, texture jumps into relief. If you pause a moment, there’s riveting pattern everywhere outside — mottled,...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Beacon Newspapers

How to care for popular poinsettia plants

Poinsettias today come in many shades other than red, including cream, pink, salmon and maroon. Cream-colored leaves are sometimes spray painted blue or purple. Photo by Lela Martin. When you envision natural holiday décor for your home, you may picture cut evergreen trees, boughs and swags. However, your home will...
GARDENING
Chillicothe Gazette

Let's Grow: Growing azaleas can be tricky

Azaleas and Rhododendrons are among the most coveted landscape plants. Despite their popularity, few people understand that azaleas belong to the larger Rhododendron family. The Rhododendron family includes almost 1000 different species, including both rhododendrons and azaleas. Most are evergreen but some are not. They are well known for their showy spring flowers and attractive foliage. Generally, azaleas have smaller leaves and flowers than rhododendrons, but they take similar care and growing conditions.
GARDENING
BobVila

The Best Herbs to Grow Indoors

Inside, the temperature is warm, and there’s virtually no risk of frost. Still, although growing indoors typically presents perfect year-round “weather,” gardeners still need to keep on top of watering, since Mother Nature won’t be lending a helping hand. Any herb can be the best indoor herb if you give it the care it needs.
GARDENING
Mountain Democrat

Grow For It! Deck the halls

Holly has timeless appeal and has long been associated with the festive season. Its red berries and shiny green leaves have even given us our popular holiday colors. The evergreen nature of holly earned it a reputation for being enduring, if not a bit magical, throughout history. In fact, decking the halls with holly is a custom several thousand years old.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
Insider

How to grow and care for a Christmas cactus houseplant

Unlike other succulents and cacti, the Christmas cactus is native to Brazil and prefers slight humidity. This succulent is named after the holiday season during which it blooms its magenta-colored flowers. Christmas cacti are quite hardy and can live for many decades with proper care. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen...
GARDENING
thelaurelofasheville.com

The Observant Gardener: Amaryllis is a Winter Beauty

There are many choices for growing flowers in the winter, such as crocus, hyacinth, paperwhite narcissus and tulips. These bulbs, which are widely available at garden centers and through catalogs, are easy to grow. Among these many choices, my preference is the amaryllis. It is a reliable plant to grow indoors, with large and attractive blooms. Winter is the very time when we need their colorful flowers and green foliage in our lives. I have tried many different types of amaryllis bulbs over the years, all with pleasing results.
GARDENING
East Bay Times

How to get your amaryllis bulbs to bloom after the holidays

The weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas are fun times to visit your local garden center. In addition to the usual live Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands, you can find some beautiful flowering plants and bulbs to brighten up your indoor spaces. Amaryllis and other “forcing bulbs” are easy to grow...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy