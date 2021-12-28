New advances in quality chemistry and health function of black tea

As abundant carbohydrates in renewable feedstocks, such as pectin-rich and lignocellulosic hydrolysates, the pentoses arabinose and xylose are regarded as important substrates for production of biofuels and chemicals by engineered microbial hosts. Their efficient transport across the cellular membrane is a prerequisite for economically viable fermentation processes. Thus, there is a need for transporter variants exhibiting a high transport rate of pentoses, especially in the presence of glucose, another major constituent of biomass-based feedstocks. Here, we describe a variant of the galactose permease Gal2 from Saccharomyces cerevisiae (Gal2N376Y/M435I), which is fully insensitive to competitive inhibition by glucose, but, at the same time, exhibits an improved transport capacity for xylose compared to the wildtype protein. Due to this unique property, it significantly reduces the fermentation time of a diploid industrial yeast strain engineered for efficient xylose consumption in mixed glucose/xylose media. When the N376Y/M435I mutations are introduced into a Gal2 variant resistant to glucose-induced degradation, the time necessary for the complete consumption of xylose is reduced by approximately 40%. Moreover, Gal2N376Y/M435I confers improved growth of engineered yeast on arabinose. Therefore, it is a valuable addition to the toolbox necessary for valorization of complex carbohydrate mixtures.
