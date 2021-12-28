ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge rejects Proud Boys' First Amendment claims in January 6 conspiracy case

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime, Justice
 1 day ago

CNN — A federal judge is allowing a major January 6 conspiracy case against four Proud Boys leaders to move forward, rejecting their bid to throw out the charges. Judge Timothy Kelly, in a 43-page opinion issued Tuesday, sided with the Justice Department on several key legal questions, giving momentum to...

Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules

(Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Tuesday allowed a criminal case relating to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack to move forward, declining to dismiss charges against four members of the far-right Proud Boys group. In a written ruling https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21170590/proud-boys.pdf, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly rejected arguments by the...
Donald Trump
Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
The Independent

Judge rejects Michael Flynn lawsuit against 6 January committee a day after he filed it

Michael Flynn has lost his bid in court to block the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January riots from obtaining his phone records in the lead up to the insurrection.The committee informed the former national security adviser that it wanted to question him about a meeting he had with Donald Trump and others at the White House last December.At the meeting, the group allegedly “discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers, and continuing to spread the message that the November 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud,” reported CNBC.Mr Flynn...
