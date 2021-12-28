ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alonso Sound End of the Year Sale: 40% OFF sound packs & bundles

 2021-12-28

Cover picture for the articleAlonso Sound has announced the launch of its annual End of the Year Sale, offering a 40% discount...

Flash Sale: ADSR Sounds launches nut.fm 15 for $20 USD bundle

ADSR Sounds continues its countdown to Christmas with another limited time value bundle. The nut.fm 15 for $20 collection comprises 15 full sound packs with over 4GB of content at a 94% discount. FLASH SALE ALERT! nut.fm 15 for $20 – the ideal stocking filler! – For just $20 (normally...
Goldbaby End of Year Sale: 40% OFF sample packs + FREE TekDrum vs AnalogHeat

Goldbaby has announced the launch of its annual End of Year Sale, offering a 40% discount on its sample packs with the sounds of vintage drum machines and synths. With a passion for vintage drum machines, synthesizers, vinyl, tape and music technology, Goldbaby has a fantastic reputation for creating useful and interesting instruments for use in many different genres of music. In demand by leading software & hardware companies for sample content, Goldbaby has had the pleasure of working with: Native Instruments, Elektron, Ableton, FXpansion, Dave Smith Instruments, iZotope, Presonus and XLN Audio.
Resonance Sound Xmas Sale 2021: Get 50% OFF + D16 Classic Boxes Giveaway

Resonance Sound has announced the launch of its 2021 Xmas Sale, offering a discount on its sample packs, synth presets and audio plugins for a limited time. The best time of the year is here again – Christmas. and to make the festive season a little nicer for you, we’ve come up with something special this year!
Flash Sale: Audentity Records 10 for $20 Vocal Bundle at ADSR Sounds

ADSR Sounds has launched a flash sale on the Audentity Records 10 for $20 Vocal Bundle, offering 90% off on a collection of over 500 premium sounds including vocals, kits, drums, melodic loops, Serum presets and more. FLASH SALE ALERT! Raise a mistle-toast to the Audentity Records 10 for $20...
Code Sounds releases Stargazing Serum Lo-Fi Chill + Winter Sale

Code Sounds has announced the release of a new sample pack that offers a deep retrospective journey into a vast universe of sound and light. Stargazing Serum Lo-Fi Chill features an eclectic fusion of sounds from Chill, Ambient, Cinematic, Lo-Fi Hip Hop and Trap elements. Discover Serum’s lush, analog style...
Flash Sale: Vandalism 15 for $15 Serum Bundle at ADSR Sounds

ADSR Sounds has launched a 24-hour sale on the Vadalism Serum Bundle, offering 94% off on a collection of 15 sound packs with 960 Serum presets, 172 wavetables and 258 bonus MIDI files. FLASH SALE ALERT! The Vandalism Presets Bundle will give your Serum a workout over the holidays –...
Flash Sale: Seven Sounds 10 Premium Vocal Packs for $20 USD

FLASH SALE ALERT! For $20 (normally $177.22) YOU get the Seven Sounds 10 for $20 Bundle – Over 2.4 GB of Vocals, One Shots, Loops & MORE!!. The bundle comprises Pop Generation, Synth Trap, Future House 2020, All of EDM, Pop Worldwide, African Dancehall Vol. 1, Pop Guitars Stars, Darkest Pop, Emo Chill & Trap, and Just RNB.
Save up to 50% OFF Loopcloud DRUM & PLAY plugins & bundles

Plugin Boutique has announced a “12 Days of Christmas” sale on Loopcloud DRUM & PLAY, offering up to 50% off on the virtual instruments and sound pack bundles. Whether you create kits from scratch or intricately edit loops, Loopcloud DRUM will enhance the way you work with beats. Loopcloud PLAY gives you access to an endless gallery of top-quality sounds from global genres and industry experts, packaged in a focused and easy-to-use interface.
ADSR Sounds Welcome to 2022 Sale: Up to 70% OFF sounds & plugins

ADSR Sounds has announced the launch of its Welcome to 2022 Sale, offering discounts of up to 70% off on sample packs and synth presets, tutorial courses, and audio plugins for a limited time. ADSR wishes you the best start to a new year of musicality with our Welcome to...
Cinesamples launches End of Year Sale + Cinesymphony 2.0 announced

Cinesamples has announced its annual End of Year Sale, offering a 50% discount on the Everything and Cinesymphony bundles through January 2nd, 2022. All other products and bundles are still 40% off using HOLIDAY40 at the checkout. Additionally, Cinesamples has announced an upcoming Cinesymphony 2.0 update. We’ve been putting in...
AngelicVibes Holiday Bundle: Get 10 packs for $20 USD

AngelicVibes has announced a holiday offer on the AngelicVibes 10 for $20 bundle, a value collection with 93% off the regular price. Hey Happy Holidays! To celebrate and as a thank you we’re giving away 10 packs for only $20!. In detail you get 498 Melody Loops, 156 Perc...
Spitfire Audio launches 2021 Winter Sale with up to 50% OFF

Spitfire Audio has announced the launch of its annual Winter Sale, offering discounts of up to 50% off on individual libraries and collections for a few days only. Merry Christmas to all our wonderful followers! ⁠Winter Sale is now LIVE ❄️ ⁠Save up to 40% on individual libraries and up to 50% with Collections till Dec 31.
Triple Spiral Audio launches Christmas Specials: Sound packs for 10 EUR

Triple Spiral Audio has announced the return of the Christmas Specials, offering selected sound libraries are a discounted price for a limited time. The Christmas Specials are soundsets for various soft synths and created by Triple Spiral Audio, Subsonic Artz and Heartwood Soundware. We started creating these special soundsets in 2020 and each year we will expand them with a few new ones.
Loopcloud Holiday Sale: Save 50% on Annual Plans

All-in-one production partner Loopcloud has announced the launch of a Holiday Sale, offering a 50% discount on its annual plans for a limited time. This Christmas, the bells are ringing for a selection of Loopcloud’s best-ever deals. Save up to 50% off our range of Annual Plans and take advantage of the festive break to develop your sound with a huge archive of samples. Take control of your musical journey with intuitive, next-generation instruments DRUM and PLAY, laying the foundation for a New Year full of creativity.
Audified MixChecker & MixChecker Pro plugins 50% OFF!

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive sale on the MixChecker and MixChecker Pro plugins by Audified. This ultimate mixing assistant will help you to get better mixes instantly. MixChecker saves your precious time. Plug it in the master track of your project as the last segment of your listening chain...
Production Master Dubstep Bundle: 10 packs for $25 USD at ADSR Sounds

ADSR Sounds has launched a 24-hour flash sale on the Production Master Dubstep Bundle, offering 93% off on a collection of 10 sample packs comprising 3,815 drums, loops and one shots, and 722 Serum presets. FLASH SALE ALERT! Fill your sonic stocking to bursting! For just $25 (normally $377.58) Production...
Softube Volume 5 Plug-in Collection bundle on sale at 50% OFF

Softube has launched an End of Year Sale on the Volume 5 Plug-in Collection, offering a 50% discount on the curated anthology of premium plugins developed in close collaboration with industry-leading brands like Weiss, Summit Audio, Drawmer, Marshall, Trident, OTO, Doepfer, and Fix. Volume 5 Plug-in Collection gives you some...
Reveal Sound updates Spire synthesizer to v1.5.5 + Christmas Sale

Reveal Sound has announced an update to the popular Spire software synthesizer instrument for Windows and Mac. Spire is a polyphonic software synthesizer that combines powerful sound engine modulation and flexible architecture, and a graphical interface provides unparalleled usability. Spire is the embodiment of the best opportunities, within software and hardware synthesizers.
Last Chance: Save up to 94% on 12 Deals of Christmas Bundles at ADSR

There are just a few hours left to take advantage of ADSR Sounds’ offer on a collection of limited edition sound pack bundles. The 12 Deals of Christmas bundles offer discounts of up to 94% off on sample packs and synth presets from New Nation, Diginoiz, Production Master, Touch Loops, Seven Sounds, Vandalism, GHST PRJKT, Blvckout, Audentity Records, NUT.FM, GOGOi, and Black Octopus Sound.
