Alonso Sound End of the Year Sale: 40% OFF sound packs & bundles

Goldbaby has announced the launch of its annual End of Year Sale, offering a 40% discount on its sample packs with the sounds of vintage drum machines and synths. With a passion for vintage drum machines, synthesizers, vinyl, tape and music technology, Goldbaby has a fantastic reputation for creating useful and interesting instruments for use in many different genres of music. In demand by leading software & hardware companies for sample content, Goldbaby has had the pleasure of working with: Native Instruments, Elektron, Ableton, FXpansion, Dave Smith Instruments, iZotope, Presonus and XLN Audio.

