Apple store in downtown Charleston technically closed due to Covid-19 cases, limited interaction with the store employees

Charleston, South Carolina – The Apple store located in downtown Charleston at King Street is technically closed due to Covid-19 cases among some of the store’s employees.

According to the company, shopping by appointment or drop-in is not allowed, nor is receiving assistance with many support services and device set-up.

The company encourages their customers to shop at their online store at apple.com instead directly in their King Street store that will remain closed until further notice.

However, customers can only stop by a store to pick up their online order after first making an appointment.

Those will decide to pick up their online orders are required to wear masks, something that was part of previous pandemic measures.

Apple closed hundreds of their stores nationwide as a result of rising Covid-19 cases in the last couple of weeks. Apple is just another company seriously hit by the Omicron variant that is spreading like crazy across the country. The Omicron variant two weeks ago became the dominant variant in United States, but also globally.

The tech giant said it regularly monitors virus conditions and works to adjust both its health measures and store services to “support the wellbeing of customers and employees,” according to a statement shared with CNN Business.

Additionally, in an effort to create as safe environment as possible for both company’s employees and their customers, Apple was among the first companies in the country to require everyone to wear face masks while indoors as soon as the Omicron variant was detected in United States.

Once the company announces re-opening of their King Street’s store, we will update the story.