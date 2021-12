TAMPA, Fla. — People looking to get a free COVID-19 test will soon have more options to consider in Hillsborough County. A new county-run site is set to open at 9 a.m. Thursday at Progress Village Park, located at 8701 Progress Blvd. in Tampa, according to a news release. It will be open every day, including weekends, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO