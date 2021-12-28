ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Function Loops launches Unlimited 2021 sample pack bundle

rekkerd.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFunction Loops has announced the launch an 11GB+ bundle comprising all of its 32 sample packs released in 2021 at a huge discount. Unlimited 2021 is a time-limited release, giving you access to all the...

rekkerd.org

nintendowire.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order bonus guide

It’s almost time for a brand-new adventure in the Pokémon universe! Pokémon Legends: Arceus looks to be one of the biggest departures from the traditional Pokémon formula and we couldn’t be more excited to start exploring. To get ready for the big release on January 28th, retailers around the country are offering bonuses for pre-purchasing the game. Check out all the available offers we’ve found below:
VIDEO GAMES
rekkerd.org

Blvckout Modern Kits Bundle: 20 sample packs for $20 USD!

FLASH SALE ALERT! For $20 (normally $350) you get the Blvckout 20 for $20 Bundle – These kits were inspired by today’s hottest artists such as Roddy Ricch, Rod Wave, Lil Tjay, Dj Mustard, Central Cee, Pop Smoke, Morray, Tyga, NBA Youngboy, NoCap, and many more!. At more...
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

W.A. Production 2021 Bass House Bundle: 10 packs for $20 USD!

W.A. Production has launched a new value bundle in celebration of the end of the year. The 2021 Bass House Bundle contains 10 sound packs at a 90% discount. Featuring 7 GB+ of the best Bass House & Slap House sounds, kits, presets & MIDI ever created by our label, this mega pack contains all the ingredients needed for producing your next dancefloor killer. All 100% Royaty-Free, all 100% banging.
bedroomproducersblog.com

All The Samples From Mars Bundle Is $39 For A Limited Time

Samples From Mars offers a massive discount on the All The Samples From Mars ($39 sale price) bundle with 56 GB of sample content. All the Samples From Mars bundle is essentially an “everything bundle” by Samples From Mars. It includes 66 sample packs that add up to over 56GB of content. Usually, the combined cost of these packs would be $1,834, but right now, you can grab the lot for just $39.
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Goldbaby End of Year Sale: 40% OFF sample packs + FREE TekDrum vs AnalogHeat

Goldbaby has announced the launch of its annual End of Year Sale, offering a 40% discount on its sample packs with the sounds of vintage drum machines and synths. With a passion for vintage drum machines, synthesizers, vinyl, tape and music technology, Goldbaby has a fantastic reputation for creating useful and interesting instruments for use in many different genres of music. In demand by leading software & hardware companies for sample content, Goldbaby has had the pleasure of working with: Native Instruments, Elektron, Ableton, FXpansion, Dave Smith Instruments, iZotope, Presonus and XLN Audio.
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Loopmasters launches House Tips sample pack by Spanish rising star KPD

Loopmasters has announced a new collection of royalty free energetic grooves and modern house vibes, perfect for getting the dancefloor moving at any rave. House Tips by KPD contains heavy duty kick drums, grooving basslines, snappy snares, transient hi-hats, effortless percussion loops, catchy chord progressions, keys, guitars, vocals and much more.
ROCK MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Incognet Samples releases Progressive Grooves sample pack

Incognet has announced the release of its new sample pack Progressive Grooves, featuring a collection of FL Studio projects, songstarters, loops and one-shots, and synth presets. We are glad to present you Progressive Groove Samples. With size 570 MB, this sample pack, which combined Progressive, Melodic, EDM styles in one,...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Save 35% on bundle of Audiomodern’s Playbeat 3 and Riffer MIDI plugins

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on the Audiomodern Playbeat 3 + Riffer Bundle, offering 35% off on the collection of creative MIDI plugins for a limited time. Playbeat 3 lets you create infinite variations of the grooves while maintaining a sense of creativity, inspiration, and momentum. No two patterns will ever be the same.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
bedroomproducersblog.com

Function Loops Releases Xmas Free Sampler 2021 + $10 Gift Cards

Function Loops releases Xmas Free Sampler 2021, a free collection of sounds handpicked from their premium products. The company also offers a $10 gift card to all customers. Xmas Free Sampler 2021 contains 200 one-shot samples and loops from Function Loops libraries. The download includes 11 folders, each containing a selection of sounds from a different sample pack.
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Automata Halftime DNB sample pack by Blind Audio

Loopmasters has launched a new heavyweight collection of halftime drum and bass sonics from Blind Audio. Automata Halftime DNB features an intense collection of loops and one-shots that aims to give you everything you need to get started with halftime drum & bass. Take a deep dive into this sometimes...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Production Master Dubstep Bundle: 10 packs for $25 USD at ADSR Sounds

ADSR Sounds has launched a 24-hour flash sale on the Production Master Dubstep Bundle, offering 93% off on a collection of 10 sample packs comprising 3,815 drums, loops and one shots, and 722 Serum presets. FLASH SALE ALERT! Fill your sonic stocking to bursting! For just $25 (normally $377.58) Production...
LIFESTYLE
rekkerd.org

Sonuscore launches free The Orchestra Complete 2 update with Cembalo & more

Sonuscore has announced a free update to its flagship orchestral instrument library The Orchestra Complete 2, bringing a brand new Cemablo instrument, bonus male and female choirs (whispers and shouts) and more presets. Make your own inventions with our quality recorded instrument. Rendered both as a single NKI and integrated...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Triple Spiral Audio launches Christmas Specials: Sound packs for 10 EUR

Triple Spiral Audio has announced the return of the Christmas Specials, offering selected sound libraries are a discounted price for a limited time. The Christmas Specials are soundsets for various soft synths and created by Triple Spiral Audio, Subsonic Artz and Heartwood Soundware. We started creating these special soundsets in 2020 and each year we will expand them with a few new ones.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Sample Magic launches Flipped Funk sample pack at Splice Sounds

Sample Magic has released its latest sample pack Flipped Funk, a collection of loops and one shots that brings broken beats, reworked rare soul, and resampled R&B. Flipped Funk delivers a definitive collection of retro musical compositions inspired by the late ‘60s and early ‘70s era of funk, resampled and reworked with the modern beat producer in mind.
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Patchbanks launches Mogami Drums sample pack by Linear Acoustics

Patchbanks has introduced a new sample pack by Linear Acoustics. The drum samples of Mogami Drums have an old school mono tone with random bits of fragmented analog circuitry noise that generates an impressive sub-8khz sound like nothing else. The drum samples include custom kicks, snares, hats and an extra...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Loopmasters launches Liquid Soul sample pack by Hugh Hardie

Loopmasters has released a new collection of loops and samples by Hospital Records’ Hugh Hardie. The royalty free Liquid Soul collection aims to aid you in crafting gorgeous, jazz infused liquid drum and bass. Liquid Gold is Hugh’s first ever sample pack, and as such is an encapsulation of...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Embrays Designs launches Holiday Sale on presets packs

Embrays Designs has announced “Only Once in a Year” holiday discounts on all of its products for a limited time. The promotion includes presets packs for Soundtoys Echoboy, Soundtoys EffectRack, Valhalla Delay, Valhalla Supermassive, Unfiltered Audio/Plugin Alliance BYOME, D16 Repeater Delay, Venomode Phrasebox, Oeksound Spiff, Kilohearts Snap Heap, and more.
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Tube & Berger Signature Sounds sample pack from Kittball Records

Loopmasters has launched new sample pack from the Kittball Records house and tech house label from Dortmund, Germany. Tube & Berger Signature Sounds features a collection of loops and one shots by the electronic music duo consisting of Arndt Rörig and Marko Vidovic. Tube & Berger from Solingen, Germany...
ENTERTAINMENT
rekkerd.org

Reveal Sound updates Spire synthesizer to v1.5.5 + Christmas Sale

Reveal Sound has announced an update to the popular Spire software synthesizer instrument for Windows and Mac. Spire is a polyphonic software synthesizer that combines powerful sound engine modulation and flexible architecture, and a graphical interface provides unparalleled usability. Spire is the embodiment of the best opportunities, within software and hardware synthesizers.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

AngelicVibes Holiday Bundle: Get 10 packs for $20 USD

AngelicVibes has announced a holiday offer on the AngelicVibes 10 for $20 bundle, a value collection with 93% off the regular price. Hey Happy Holidays! To celebrate and as a thank you we’re giving away 10 packs for only $20!. In detail you get 498 Melody Loops, 156 Perc...
SHOPPING

