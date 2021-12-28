Air station gets $8.7 million after Biden signs off on law

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Air Reserve Station is set to get millions of dollars in funding for runway improvements.

President Joe Biden signed the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes $8.7 million to widen an assault runway.

The improvements will allow the C-17 and C-130 pilots to perform training landings in the Mahoning Valley, improving military readiness and strengthening the viability of the base, Senator Rob Portman said.

The air station employs more than 2,000 people.

“Currently, due to scheduling delays, clogged runways, and increased costs due to the required additional fuel consumption, YARS aircraft and crews must travel to Pope Air Force Base in North Carolina to perform required training landings. This funding will allow our YARS servicemen and women to conduct this vital training in the Mahoning Valley. As the largest employer in Trumbull County, YARS has had a significant economic impact on the region, deployed its resources to those in need across the globe, and defended the values we hold dearest as Americans.,” Portman said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.